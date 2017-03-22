Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006: The Ultimate Smokey Eye Makeup Kit

This past Tuesday morning Pat McGrath had a launch event for the new products, the Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 smokey eye makeup kit that arrives at Sephora soon. As expected thanks to the history of Pat McGrath Labs, the product is creative and beautiful and revolutionary. For these eye kits, Pat McGrath was inspired by space and the smokey eye kits perfectly capture the idea. Performing a live demonstration, McGrath swatched pigments from the kits on a volunteer’s arm.

The Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 line has three different eye kits available, each of which is priced at $130. One kit features the UltraSuede Brown pigment, while the other one focuses on UltraViolet Blue, both of which are the signature, shimmering deeply pigmented shadows that individualize the two kits. Each kit has six additional pieces that include the 3 additional pigments, Cyber Clear eye gloss, Black SmudgeLiner eye kohl and a blender brush.

The third set is the Dark Matter set that will be a limited edition run. The Cyber Clear eye gloss is shiny and shimmery thanks to the inclusion of a bit of sparkle and it is fantastically not sticky!

“It is a really smoky eye with a difference. You can really transform it and wear at different levels. Even the most natural level looks incredible, just a tiny bit of brown shadow,” she said. After swatching the products on the volunteer’s arm, Pat McGrath turned around and exclaimed: “Tell me that is not outer space!”

Even in the pots the powders look like the backdrop for every space-themed show and movie. The eye gloss looks like a swirling wormhole in a pot. As is often said about Pat McGrath Labs products, everything in the collection is incredible. The new looks open up a slew of new makeup possibilities and styling options.

I can see the eye gloss causing a stir in several revamped looks, but also becoming a really incredible favorite product for the upcoming seasons as well. The liner is a matte black kohl that really defines and softens well when smudged for the effects on one type of smokey eye.

Pat McGrath stated that the products were used with great success on the Versace runway; the blue set was used on the Anna Sui runway, and the black was used on the Prada, Valentino and Marni runways during the fall 2017 shows.

The Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star 006 smokey eye makeup kit will launch exclusively on her website and at Sephora on April 11th, at 12 noon. The eye gloss can be worn alone or over a color and is the real absolute breakout option, which beauty editors saw first hand after the live test on the volunteer’s arm.

Photos courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs