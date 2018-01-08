Pat McGrath Launches Decadence Palette And 10 New Lipsticks

The queen of makeup strikes once again. Pat McGrath announced the release of her fourth eyeshadow palette and 10 new lipstick shades. McGrath is expanding her Unlimited Edition collection with attractive drops. Every single makeup junky gets excited when they hear that the makeup genius has more products up her sleeve. This time is not only one, but a total of 11 new additions.

Titled Mothership IV: Decadence, the new eyeshadow palette features 10 exciting shades. All of the powder eyeshadows are highly pigmented and as gorgeous as you can imagine. Even the packaging is decorated with a bejeweled crown, referring the level of quality you get when you buy McGrath’s products. A standout is the stunning deep blue shade “Underworld” as well as “Lapis Luxury” which is a bold multidimensional turquoise. The unique creamy formula allows you to play with colors, texture and create many different looks. All of the eyeshadows are extremely pigmented. You can get the full effect with only one brush stroke.

“These ten hedonistic hues facet the face with diamond sparkle intensity. 2018 is all about indulging, inciting and inspiring acts of iconic artistry — and this palette helps make that possible.”- McGrath explained.

McGrath is launching the products on January 18, just in time for the men’s and Couture runway shows in Milan and Paris. The makeup genius will share the way she creates her alluring makeup looks for the events. This way fans can learn a few tricks from the mother of makeup herself. With this decision, Pat is starting a new trend in the world of beauty, that is very similar to the see-now,-buy -now concept in fashion.

“I wanted my fellow beauty junkies to be able to shop the show while recreating the looks… in real time, direct from the runways, with the actual products and the real techniques that I will be sharing on social media.”- said Pat in her press release.

McGrath expanded the MatteTrance lipstick collection with 10 brand new shades. Among them, you will find gorgeous hues to fit any of your moods and occasions. The highlights include a trending lavender tone, deep red, wine, stunning coral and several nude and pink shades.

The Decadence palette and MatteTrance lipsticks will drop on January 18 at 12 p.m. EST on patmcgrath.com. Each lipstick will cost $38, while the eyeshadow palette will retail for $125. This might sound like a bit off the budget range, but with Pat, you get what you pay for.

Photo Credit: Pat McGrath Labs