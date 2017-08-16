Pat McGrath Launches Permanent Makeup Collection

The legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath announced that she will finally release an unlimited makeup collection. After the great success of the glittery lip kits, eye pigments, and matte lipsticks, it was about the time for Pat to launch a collection that will stay forever. Pat admitted that she needed 2 years to create the permanent collection. The high price point of her previous collections didn’t stop Pat’s loyal fans to put their hands on the amazing products.

The collection includes everything from eyeshadow palettes, eye and lip pencils, mascara and lipsticks. There will be 9 MatteTrance lipsticks and 31 LuxeTrance lipsticks available for $38 each. You could pair the lipsticks with the PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencils that retail for $25 each. Pat will offer 12 shades of lip pencils and 5 shades of PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencils. The eye pencils are also $25 each. The star of the collection is the Mothership Eyeshadow Palette. There are 3 Mothership Palettes named Subversive, Sublime, and Subliminal with eyeshadows in 7 different finishes.

“You’d always see that one palette on my table backstage, always open, full of neutral colors,” says McGrath about Subliminal. “These are the colors that have taken me through my whole career to create the basic neutral eye,” the makeup artist claims.

Subversive, on the other hand, will contain shades that Pat wished she had throughout her career. The Mothership palette contains 10 eyeshadows based on the formulas of the eyeshadows featured in Dark Star 006 kit and Gold 001 kit. Among the eyeshadows, there will be some in a glittery finish, like the ones that are part of the limited edition collections. Additionally, the Dark Star mascara will also be a part of the permanent collection with a price tag of $28.

The permanent collection will first drop on patmcgrath.com. The lipsticks will launch prior to the other products on September 16. The rest of the collection will drop on September 28. You could also subscribe to Pat McGrath Lab’s updates and receive an email that will let you purchase the collection sooner than the others. You better do this if you are sure that you want to buy the collection. Some of Pat’s launches crashed her website in the past and being able to purchase the products ahead of time is a great option. The entire unlimited collection will be available at Sephora’s stores starting from October 6.