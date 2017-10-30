Pat McGrath Unveiled “LiquiLust 007” Holiday Collection

The queen of makeup, Pat McGrath has yet another surprise up her sleeve. If you weren’t already excited about the holiday season, take a look at what Pat has prepared for us. The legendary makeup artist is releasing a limited-edition set of lip products. This is the debut holiday collection for Pat. As always she offered something unique and new.

McGrath’s “LiquiLust” 007 features six brand new matte liquid lipsticks. In addition to that, the makeup genius included two metallic, holographic vinyl glosses (Bronze Astral Vinyl Gloss and Gold Astral Vinyl Gloss). The third and best part of the collection is the two iridescent glitter pigments named Violet 007 Crystalline Micro-Fine Pigment and Gold 007 Crystalline Micro-Fine Pigment. We already know that Pat doesn’t do things like everyone else. This will be the highest end lipsticks you’ve ever had. The main reason for that is the exclusive technology used in the production.

When it comes to the matte liquid lipsticks, the shades are more than gorgeous. “Slay-Omi” is a soft brown hue inspired by the goddess Naomi Campbell. “Wreckage Totale” is an eye-catching fuchsia, “Nightshade” is a dark plum, while “Revelation Red” is a bold red shade. According to the makeup artist, the last two shades are “dramatic nudes” together with “Slay-Omi”. “Possessed” is a wonderful dusty rose color, while “Divine Nude” carries a mauve pink tone.

Judging from the looks of it, Pat has got the answer to all of your holiday makeup needs. In a season when everything is about the glitter and shine, she is delivering the brightest, most versatile lipstick line. The “LiquiLust 007” lipsticks will allow you to create a customized look with the shades. You can create an ombre effect on your lips or go full glam and add a lot of glitters.

“The spirit of the holiday season, for me, is mesmerizing magic, sublime sparkle and the chance to pout, provoke and pose at the year’s best parties. This is a kit [that caters to] how I and my team play with liquid lipsticks backstage at shows. It’s really a kind of artistry: ombrés, layering. It’s about experimenting with color. It’s full coverage, but with a thin finish, you can layer with. It’s not as drying and won’t crack.”- McGrath explained during her presentation.

You can get the LiquiLust 007 in seven different kits, depending on what you need and like. There is the“Everything Collection” that includes all of the 9 new products. You can also get a five-piece set, that consists of three matte liquid lipsticks, a holographic gloss and one of the pigments. The third option is either a liquid lipstick combined with the holographic gloss or both vinyl glosses.

The price range is a bit on the more expensive side, but Pat McGrath’s products are worth your money. LiquiLust 007 will drop in mid-November. The kits will cost between $38 and $150 for the full holiday collection.

