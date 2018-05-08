Pat McGrath x The Met Makeup & Merch Collection

The 2018 Met Gala is behind us, but the excitement is still strong. There might not be any way for us regular people to be a part of this lavish event, but this year there is one way to get closer to the opulent gala. Pat McGrath announced that she is releasing a line of makeup and apparel in collaboration with the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This is the exact place where the Met Gala is held and all of the proceeds from the glamorous event are donated to restore the art in the NYC museum.



“The Costume Institute’s exhibitions are legendary, and I am thrilled to be able to present this exclusive range of products inspired by this prestigious exhibition. Religious history and artifacts have always been vital influences on my work, and it is an extraordinary honor for me to be unveiling these new pieces alongside this breathtaking exhibition as the first-ever beauty brand at New York’s iconic Met Store. I feel incredibly close to this year’s show, [‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination’] — many of the extraordinary pieces featured are from shows and campaigns I worked on, so to me, it represents some of the most beloved, groundbreaking moments throughout my career as a makeup artist.”- the iconic artist said.

#ComingSoon @metmuseum… xxPat A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on May 7, 2018 at 5:09am PDT

The collection was completely inspired by this year’s theme- “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. McGrath has shown her appreciation for religion and opulence numerous times before. The most interesting part of the collection is, of course, the makeup products. No one else does makeup releases quite like the iconic Pat. The line includes the Mothership IV: Decadence Palette that debuted at the beginning of 2018. McGrath reworked the packaging to fit the Heavenly Bodies theme of the Met Gala. She and her brand are also launching a new Lust Gloss in the shade of “Aliengelic”. We’re talking about a super shimmery topcoat that will make your pout shine as bright as the sun.

The merchandise collaboration includes two black shirts. One of the designs is long-sleeved, the other one is short-sleeved. The first shirt is decorated with a metallic gold arm graphic on the sleeves that is an actual statue from the Met Museum. When it comes to the short-sleeved style, it features an oversized gold crown print. It pays homage to the Cloisters art collection. The Pat McGrath x Met collection is released for sale online on the museum’s website and at the Met store. The stunning palette will cost $125, the gloss $28 and the shirts $82 each.