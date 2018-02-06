Perfumes & Makeup Trends Video

Pat McGrath’s New Muse Lil Miquela is a Computer-Generated Influencer

Pat McGraths New Muse is A Computer Generated Influencer
The legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath just named ner most unexpected muse yet. The computer-generated influencer Miquela better known as @lilmiquela on Instagram is the newest Pat’s icon. Watch the video to find out more details about this mysterious virtual character and one of her biggest collabs to this date.
