Patrick Starrr x MAC Diva Feva Summer Collection

The collaborations between Patrick Starrr and MAC are so hot that the brand decided to bless us with one more. Just in time for summer, the beloved makeup giant is dropping a brand new Patrick Starrr line. The influencer’s third collection with the label is titled Diva Feva. It will give you serious tropical vibes, so watch with caution. You can now travel to an isolated island thanks to Patrick’s creative releases. The line will feature five new drops, ideal for the hot summer days. Knowing his creative way of doing makeup, you probably already know what to expect.

The most important makeup product for summer is the bronzer. That’s why Starrr included not one, but two bronzers. The Give Me Life Bronzing Powder is an essential and will get you that extra tan, without too much effort. The Hot and Heavy Opalescent Face Powder is a pressed highlighter with a beautiful golden shimmer, to make your face shine all day long.

If you are obsessed with MAC’s iconic lipglass, Starrr got you covered. The mega-popular influencer is all about shiny, glossy lips. So, he decided to include two new shades of the lipglass. Cream Pie features a pretty baby pink hue, while Fashion Punch is a gorgeous light peach tone.

For those statement lids this season, you can use Patrick’s gorgeous quad eyeshadow palette. Sandy Crotch will help you achieve a pearlescent orange-hued look. Ruddy is the perfect coppery red with golden undertones. Brash also carries some extra gold shimmer added to the brick red shade. Mabuhay is a shimmery peachy shade.

If you want to get that special summer glow, but you’re not hitting the beach until late summer, you can easily fake it with the Patrick Diva Feva products. MAC once again gave the beauty influencer complete freedom in creating the makeup products. This time he was all in by directing the video and planning the advertisement. In the short promo video, you’ll see the makeup guru all dressed up and accessorized in bold hues, surrounded by handsome guys.

Patrick’s first collection for MAC was released half a year ago. The products sold out almost right away and fans asked for more. A few months later, they decided to take the second turn and launch the Floral Realness spring line. The best thing is that you have to wait only days until the Diva Feva line drops. It will launch on mac.com on June 7 and in select MAC stores.

