Patrick Starrr x MAC “Floral Realness” Spring Collab

Patrick Starrr is the absolute king of glam in the beauty world. The beauty influencer who was once behind MAC’s counter is now one of the leading artist collaborators of the brand. Patrick has one MAC collection behind him, one ready to take over your spring makeup routine and three more coming in 2018. The cosmetics giant tapped Starrr for a total of five collections this year. Their second collaborative collection, dubbed “Floral Realness” is one of the most vibrant spring releases we have seen so far.



Patrick Starrr is no stranger to bold colors and over the top glamorous makeup looks. With his latest MAC collection, the beauty influencer is giving his fans all they need to shine brighter than the sun this season. The collection consists of 10 pieces full of color. Starrr wanted his fans to be able to get a full kit for an affordable price, which wasn’t the case with his first collection with MAC that consisted of more products. The “Floral Realness” collection includes eyeshadow quads, blush duos, lipsticks and lip glosses. In Patrick Starrr’s fashion, all of the names as well as the packaging are insanely chic and appealing.

Dubbed ‘Me so Chic” and “Me so Fleek” the kits are everything you need to look vibrant this spring. Each kit comes with an eyeshadow quad palette, a blush duo, a lipstick and a lip gloss. “Me so Chic” is on the pastel side with lavender and mauve tones. The eyeshadow palette “Stay With Me” is perfect for creating soft spring makeup looks. There are beautiful peachy nude lipstick and soft-hued lipgloss that carry the names “Sweet MamaStarrr” and “Mamastarrr Kiss” as a nod to his mother. The blush duo called “I’m Not Blushing” features a peachy and bronze tones. According to Starrr, this kit is for all of his fans who want to look cute and classy.

“Me so Fleek” is for those who demand a pop of color on their face. There is a royal blue and fuchsia eyeshadow in the “Play With Me” palette that Patrick used to create one of his bold campaigns looks. He completed the fierce eye makeup look with hot fuchsia lip called “Hey Boy Hey” and the “Queen P” lipglass. The blush duo “Take me Home” is designed to give you a flirty flush of color to your cheeks. All of the products from the “Floral Realness” collection come in insanely gorgeous pink-hued packaging with flowers all over it.

The Patrick Starrr x MAC “Floral Realness” collection launches on April 16 online and April 19 in stores all over the US. The beauty guru added that the collection will also be available internationally somewhere in May. Each kit costs $50 which is such a steal considering all of the products that you get.

Photo Credit: MAC Cosmetics