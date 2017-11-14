Patrick Starrr x MAC Holiday Collection

Shortly after announcing their collaboration, Patrick Starrr and MAC revealed the full collection. The mega-popular Instagram star will have us ready with 12 new products just in time for the holiday season. If anyone knows how to do makeup, it’s Patrick. Everyone’s favorite beauty guru has been blessing us with fabulous makeup looks so far, so we are all excited to try out his brand new line.

The limited-edition makeup collection features 12 items that will have you all glammed up. MAC and Patrick first teased the new setting powder called Patrick’s Powder. It is Starrr’s version of the brand’s iconic Set Powder. All of the products are meant to make your look stand out. In the exclusive line, you will also find eyeshadow palettes, lip pencils, lipsticks, and glosses.

The collaboration also includes two quad eyeshadow palettes, called “Glam AF” and “Goalgetter”. Each one costs $32. In one of the quads, the shadows range from nude shades to a darker brown. In the other one, there are golden and burgundy eyeshadows.

There are three different shades of lipsticks: “Mamastarrr” which is a soft mauve brown, “Patrick Woo” a fierce red and “She Betta Werrrk” a pretty pink color. The first one is a satin lipstick, while the other two are matte. Each lipstick will cost $17,50.

The lip gloss shades are very similar to the ones of the lipsticks. They also carry the same names, while the price is $17.

Patrick and MAC created tones to match the other lip products from the line when it comes to the lip pencils. “Brick” is a stunning red-toned pencil, “Edge to Edge” is a soft pink hue, and “Mahogany” carries a light brown shade. The lip pencils will cost $17,50.

Patrick is an Instagram sensation with more than 3 million people following his stunning makeup looks. He started his career as a makeup artist at the MAC counter. Since then he slowly grew into one of the most famous beauty influencers on every social media platform. Starrr is known for his concept “one size fits all” when it comes to makeup. His goal is to inspire and encourage people to feel good in their skin.

The Patrick Starr x MAC collection will hit the shelves on December 14. It will be available until January 11, 2018. You can find it in all MAC stores and online at the brand’s website. The holiday season can officially begin!