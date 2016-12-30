The most adorable makeup brand is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the beauty industry launching the cutest makeup products for spring 2017! The Paul & Joe spring 2017 15th anniversary makeup collection spreads Parisian romance in the air through soft pink hues and lovely kitten figures that have become the brand’s signature. Set to be available for purchase internationally starting from February 2017, the collection features everything from face and eye colors to pretty lipstick shades.

With spring being the perfect time to add an instant color boost to your face through makeup, Paul & Joe suggests embracing all the delicate shades of pink that has the power to inject femininity and cuteness to any makeup look. This color is ideal for creating countless youthful makeup looks, so make sure to invest in the perfect shade of pink Paul & Joe’s limited edition products come in.

The Paul & Joe spring 2017 15th anniversary makeup collection is composed of two items only, one of which is a 2-in-1 product you can use for your face and eyes. All the colors come inside beautifully decorated cases that you can keep to store your favorite makeup products.

While you are sure to instantly fall in love with both the packaging and the colors the collection features, we advise you to keep your eye on the collection to grab your favorites instantly, as the pieces are available in limited numbers and are sure to fly off the beauty counters instantly!

Paul & Joe Face & Eye Color CS (Limited Edition)

Perfect for using both as a cheek color that will instantly boost the healthy glow and radiance of your complexion, and as delicate eyeshadow colors, these heart and kitten embossed pressed powders are available in three shades, each of which conveys a touch of Parisian chic. Snap up the most flattering color for your skin tone from:

⦁ 107 Smitten Kitten

⦁ 108 Poupounette

⦁ 109 Mon Petit Chat

Paul & Joe Lipstick CS (Limited Edition)

Featuring a fun kitten head, these lipsticks are all you need to show off your fancy side every time you decide to touch up your lip makeup in public. The pastel blue color will give you your dream unicorn lips, while the pink is the perfect go-to color for adding a subtle tint to your day and party makeup looks instantly.

Additionally, the brand offers three absolutely feminine and cute lipstick cases adorned with bird and floral patterns that you can use to carry your favorite lipstick shades in style.

⦁ 103 Russian Blue

⦁ 104 Persian Pink

Photos courtesy of Paul & Joe