Revlon’s New Inclusive Beauty Brand Flesh is Here

There is another promising beauty brand on the radar. The Allure founder Linda Wells was well aware of the lack of inclusivity in the beauty industry and worked on developing her own brand that will cater to everyone. Wells is currently Revlon’s chief creative officer and decided to use her position to teach the world an important lesson: “flesh” is not just one color.



Revlon’s newest venture Flesh is joining the competitive beauty market with 12 new products that make a total of 96 SKUs. The cosmetics company that also owns drugstore favorites such as Almay, CND, and Sinful Colors is now taking over the high-end beauty world. According to Linda Wells, Flesh is “like an indie brand within the company.” She worked with separate vendors and makeup artist of her choice to develop the prestige line. Therefore, you shouldn’t expect any similarities between Flesh and the drugstore brands owned by the same company. Linda and her team came up with 12 products that mainly focus on the skin, but the line also includes eye and lip products. Inclusivity is in the brand’s DNA which is reflected even in its name.

“Sometimes a writer would describe something as ‘flesh color’ in a story and we’d have to say, No no no, you can’t say flesh or nude and have it be interpreted as one color … So this is the idea of flesh color being every color of skin — the color of your skin. We want to change that idea by changing the whole color assortment of flesh,” Wells explains remembering her editing days.

One of the most anticipated products of the line is the Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation ($18). It’s a stick foundation with medium-coverage and dewy finish that comes in 40 shades “from the palest pale to the darkest dark.” According to its creator Linda, what makes Flesh different from all the other brands that introduced 40 shades of foundation after Rihanna debuted this impressive foundation range is that she made sure every shade looks good when applied on the skin. Sometimes certain foundation shades can look gray and ashy on the skin, a problem that Linda focused on solving.

Besides the promising foundation stick, Flesh offers several more skin-enhancing products. There is the Fresh Face Illuminating Primer ($32) packed with vitamin B5 and blue and purple photo-reflecting components that give a glowing look to your skin. Moreover, there are three luminizers: Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm ($18), a stick highlighter that comes in four shades, Ripe Flesh Glisten Drops ($28), a liquid highlighter also available in four shades, that can be used in many ways, and the Flesh to Flesh Highlighting Powder ($28) available in six shades. To bring a model-approved healthy flush on the cheeks the brand offers the Tender Flesh Blush ($26), a powder blush available in eight shades, and the Fleshpot Eye & Cheek Gloss that can be used on both the cheeks and the eyes.

When it comes to color products, Flesh introduced the Fleshcolor Eye Shadow Palette ($38) which features nine eyeshadows in a few finishes. There are also a few different types of lipsticks from a lipstick available in a compact form that promises to give you that blurry lip effect seen on the runways to traditional bullet lipsticks available in a couple of finishes.

The Flesh makeup line officially dropped on Sunday, June 24, and is available for purchase online at Ulta’s website. The products will hit select Ulta stores on July 8.

Photo Credit: Flesh