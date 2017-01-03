7 Makeup Products from Revolve to Get for 2017

We said it with Gwen Stefani’s collaboration with Revlon, and we are now already confirming it with 7 of Revolve’s best makeup products of 2017: this is going to be a big year beauty wise! Whether you need a fresh (makeup) start just in time for January, or are just a big makeup lover always looking for new products, we collected 7 irresistible makeup essentials to get in time for the beginning of 2017, just to affordably treat yourselves with quality, all year round!

1. Revolve Goes All-Natural for 2017

If you are one of those makeup gurus always looking for new all-natural, vegan beauty products, Revolve is the way to go. This 100% pure pomegrade lipstick ($29) is the perfect combination between a luxurious and a youthfully fresh product, and will keep your lips naturally moisturized all day long.

2. Revolve’s Take On Luminizers

It was a big trend in 2016 and so will be in 2017: the trend of luminizers is not a phase that is destined to fade away in the upcoming months. Why not opt for a 100% natural luminizer, then? Revolve’s luminizer is also rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and its cute rose pink color is enriched with fruit-based pigments!

3. The Perfect Makeup Primer for 2017

Is it possible to enhance one’s complexion while also fighting the aging process of one’s skin? This Edward Bess Precious Pearl Perfector Primer does that with its luxurious ingredients that directly come from the Black Sea, and which will simultaneously make you feel flawless and hydrated.

4. Revolve’s Organic Mascara

Boasting an organic formula that combines ingredients such as jojoba seed oils, beeswax and carnauba wax, Kjaer Weis’ mascara is designed to not only give volume and length to the lashes, but also to create a sensual, natural look that does not damage our lashes.

5. A BB Cream Per Year

Here we are with another 100% natural makeup product coming from Revolve, with this specific one being an acclaimed BB cream that not only is vegan and provides a full to medium coverage, but also contains reflective pigments that will give anyone the right amount of glow.

6. ColourPop x Revolve Eyeshadow Palette

ColourPop was one of the most acclaimed beauty brands of 2016 and so will be in 2017, with this specific collaboration with Revolve already being one of the most appreciated. The Super Shock Shadow palette is here to treat us to a dream array of brown and gold shades that will literally shine bright like a diamond at any party!

7. Revolve’s Lips

Last but not least, we couldn’t, of course, miss a chance to look for the perfect lipstick to wear at any occasion during this year, and this is where this Edward Bess Ultra Slick lipstick comes in handy! Creamy and long-lasting, the Ultra Slick lipstick flawlessly combines glamour with practicality, coming in shades that can easily transition from day to night.

Photos courtesy of Revolve