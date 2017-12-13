Perfumes & Makeup

Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks

It is official. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is launching a line of 14 matte lipsticks. After a period of teasing the gorgeous lip shades on Instagram, the queen of everything finally shared the news. Now people are more than excited about Fenty’s new release. With each thing she does, Rihanna does not only stir controversy but also outdoes herself. This time wasn’t any different. The singer started hinting a launch of lipsticks by sharing several pictures of herself. In each photo, she is wearing a distinctive lip color while looking fierce.

Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty blue lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty orange lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty brown lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty

The singer made sure to choose the ideal name for the new release. Called Mattemoiselle the drop features brand new matte products. And this is not a regular lipstick collection. With everything she does, RiRi tries to be as original as possible. The 14-product line includes unique shades of blue, green, purple and pink. Aside from these vibrant hues, you’ll also find orange, brown and red tones. So if you are not a big fan of experimenting with lipstick, there is something for you as well. The products are packed in gorgeous geometric metallic tubes.

Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty purple lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty navy lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty nude lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty

This is not the first lip product for Fenty Beauty. The Bajan singer first released the Galaxy collection, which featured the Starlit Hyper-Glitz glittery lipsticks. She also dropped the perfect red lip shade dubbed Stunna Lip Paint. All we know so far is that the gorgeous navy shade is called “Clapback” and Rihanna got to show it off on her lips. As for the green “MidnightWasabi” color, she tapped the famous RnB artist SZA.

Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty navy lipstick
Photo Credit: @fentybeauty/Instagram
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty green lipstick SZA
Photo Credit: @fentybeauty/Instagram

There are probably many other brands that have already released green or blue lipsticks before. But most people haven’t thought about wearing such colors. Now, after RiRi showed off how cool they look, many people will wait in line to get Fenty’s lip products. That is all because of Rihanna’s immense influence on the fashion and makeup industry. She doesn’t even need advertisement, the products sell on their own.

Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty magenta lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty green lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty red lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty

You can expect the new drop on December 26, the day after Christmas. Just like all of the other Fenty Beauty products, the Mattemoiselle collection will be available at Sephora, Harvey Nichols, and JC Penney. The price is still not revealed. The previous glittery lipsticks cost $19. So the guess is that the price will be set around that value. The best news is that this drop is not a limited-edition line. Therefore you don’t have to worry about not getting the lipsticks on time. The holidays just became much better thanks to Rihanna.Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty mauve lipstick

Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty

Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty bronze lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Reveals Mattemoiselle Matte Lipsticks Fenty Beauty burgundy lipstick
Photo Credit: Fenty Beauty

