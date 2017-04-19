Rimmel London Signs Its First-Ever Male Beauty Blogger

Lewys Ball has just been announced as Rimmel London’s first-ever male beauty blogger, and we are in awe! At only 17 years, Ball, who is also a renowned British Youtuber, follows in the footsteps of icon James Charles, Manny Gutierrez and Gabrirel Zamorra, who recently became CoverGirl, Maybelline and MAC Cosmetics first male brand ambassadors. On the heels of such groundbreaking collaborations, Rimmel London has decided to speak up against discrimination, too, finally and openly embracing the fact that makeup isn’t just something that one single gender can channel, play and be creative with.

Lewys Ball, who got actually tapped earlier this year, got his debut with Rimmel London this week, in an ad campaign that includes, among others, also fresh-faced beauties Portia Ferrari, Cara Delevingne, and Maddi Waterhouse. Figuratively entitled “Edge Your Look”, Rimmel London’s campaign celebrates individuality and creativity at the fullest, encouraging us to never be afraid of showcasing our true selves.

“This campaign important because it embraces the diversity of everyone’s individual looks,” Ferrari explained. “Everyone has a different way.”

“All of the influencers [involved in the campaign] had the same mentality of acceptance and love,” Waterhouse stated. “I also knew having Lewys involved would be such an amazing thing for people who felt the stigma of makeup being only for women. By such a big brand using a male model, I knew it would be a positive push in the right direction for society.”

Ball, who enthusiastically announced his participation in the Rimmel London campaign on his Instagram account, is more than thrilled about both the campaign itself, and the message behind it. “Anybody can wear makeup, no matter who you are,” Ball says in the ad.

He also acknowledges the importance of being Rimmel London’s first male ambassador, as the beauty industry has always lacked inclusivity. “I know that if I had seen more males wearing makeup in the streets and on brand campaigns when I was younger, I would have felt more accepted as someone who loves and wears makeup,” Ball explained. “Everyone should feel confident wearing makeup — no matter their skill, how much they want to wear, or how dramatic it is.”

As for the products advertised in this latest campaign of Rimmel London, the brand ambassadors are spotted using two of the label’s most anticipated new products, namely the new Magnif’eyes Eye Contour Palette and the Oh My Gloss Oil Tint. Vice President Chandra Coleman is also officially “inviting consumers to join in by taking a picture of them posing with the ‘double L,’ and posting it to social media with the hashtag #edgeyourlook,” as Rimmel London wants “to give consumers the opportunity to join a community of people who celebrate diversity and individuality.”

Well done, Rimmel London!

It’s time to own your individuality. Check out our Insta Story for a chance to win your favorite Rimmel London products #EdgeYourLook A post shared by Rimmel London US (@rimmellondonus) on Apr 18, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Photo courtesy of Rimmel London