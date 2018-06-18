Rose Gold Makeup Ideas That Look Flattering on Everyone

Rose gold is a beautiful variation of gold with a pink tone to it. This shimmery hue is perfect if you want to elevate your summer glam. You can either swap your go-to gold smokey eye or get creative and involve rose gold eyeshadows in colorful makeup looks. Slide through this article to see all the gorgeous ways you can sport a rose gold eyeshadow that looks flattering on everyone.

If you want to turn your rose gold makeup into a summer affair, just opt for a colorful underliner. This fuchsia one is perfect for the sunny season.