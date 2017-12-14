Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection

Sephora just announced the greatest news ever. The makeup giant is releasing a new line of lipsticks named #LipStories. It will feature 40 different shades in three finishes- cream, matte or metallic. These few days have been a real treat for lipstick lovers. Just yesterday Rihanna and Fenty Beauty revealed their latest drop of matte lipsticks. And now Sephora takes the makeup game even further with such a diverse range of shades. The line features a brand new technology that guarantees a long-lasting effect. You can never get enough lipsticks.



There are 10 families of lipsticks, each family consisting of 4 shades. The names are very innovative. Wifed Up, Holidaze, Festival Vibes, Hashtag Throwback, Top Down Life, Spring Break State of Mind, Lady Business, Pool O’Clock, Global Citizen, and Brunch Days are the themes of the collection. It’s impossible for you not to find a flattering shade. In Sephora, you’ll find the right shade you need for every occasion. That is the main reason why they decided to sort the products in 10 “mini-stories”. Sephora wanted to make the line collectible, so you’ll have a range of lipsticks that will remind you of a story.

“#LIPSTORIES by Sephora Collection is an amazing new line of 40 highly pigmented and long-lasting shades. These collectible shades were created to celebrate wild adventures, favorite moments and magic memories that are yet to come, so embrace every color and texture in real life and share your story with us!”- said Helen Phillips, Sephora’s national makeup artist.



In the very diverse range of hues, there are both essential and bold shades. For the ladies who prefer safe choices, there are red, nude, pink, and brown shades. But the best part of the collection is the dramatic colors. The ones that stand out are white, green, silver, black, blue, magenta and more. If you want to make a statement with your lipstick, Sephora is the place for you to shop.

The packaging is another great thing about the #LipStories collection. Each product is wrapped in a different package decorated with fun pictures. On the bullet, you will find the type of finish of the lipstick.



Another good thing to know is that each lipstick costs $8. We have to admit that this is an awesome price for long-lasting products. The #LipStories line is already available exclusively on the Sephora app and online at Sephora.com. The lipsticks will hit the shelves on December 26.

Photo Credit: Sephora