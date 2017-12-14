Perfumes & Makeup

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection

By Updated on

Sephora just announced the greatest news ever. The makeup giant is releasing a new line of lipsticks named #LipStories. It will feature 40 different shades in three finishes- cream, matte or metallic. These few days have been a real treat for lipstick lovers. Just yesterday Rihanna and Fenty Beauty revealed their latest drop of matte lipsticks. And now Sephora takes the makeup game even further with such a diverse range of shades. The line features a brand new technology that guarantees a long-lasting effect. You can never get enough lipsticks.

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection
There are 10 families of lipsticks, each family consisting of 4 shades. The names are very innovative. Wifed Up, Holidaze, Festival Vibes, Hashtag Throwback, Top Down Life, Spring Break State of Mind, Lady Business, Pool O’Clock, Global Citizen, and Brunch Days are the themes of the collection. It’s impossible for you not to find a flattering shade. In Sephora, you’ll find the right shade you need for every occasion. That is the main reason why they decided to sort the products in 10 “mini-stories”. Sephora wanted to make the line collectible, so you’ll have a range of lipsticks that will remind you of a story.

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection

“#LIPSTORIES by Sephora Collection is an amazing new line of 40 highly pigmented and long-lasting shades. These collectible shades were created to celebrate wild adventures, favorite moments and magic memories that are yet to come, so embrace every color and texture in real life and share your story with us!”- said Helen Phillips, Sephora’s national makeup artist.

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection
In the very diverse range of hues, there are both essential and bold shades. For the ladies who prefer safe choices, there are red, nude, pink, and brown shades. But the best part of the collection is the dramatic colors. The ones that stand out are white, green, silver, black, blue, magenta and more. If you want to make a statement with your lipstick, Sephora is the place for you to shop.

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection golden lipstick Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection black lipstick Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection green lipstick

The packaging is another great thing about the #LipStories collection. Each product is wrapped in a different package decorated with fun pictures. On the bullet, you will find the type of finish of the lipstick.
Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection blue lipstick Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection silver lipstick Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection mauve lipstick

Another good thing to know is that each lipstick costs $8. We have to admit that this is an awesome price for long-lasting products. The #LipStories line is already available exclusively on the Sephora app and online at Sephora.com. The lipsticks will hit the shelves on December 26.

Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection green lipstick Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection burgundy lipstick Sephora Launches 40-Shade Lipstick Collection white lipstick

Photo Credit: Sephora

Recent Posts

The Sexiest Celeb Hairstyles to Flaunt

Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

The Sexiest Celeb Hairstyles to Flaunt

This year was a year of hair transformations. Celebrities satisfied their experimental side with changing hair looks. A lot of us felt an urgent need to see a hairdresser after seeing all those gorgeous hairstyles....

Marianna Hewitt Puts On Party Makeup in 2 Minutes Flat

Beauty Tips Perfumes & Makeup

Marianna Hewitt Puts On Party Makeup in 2 Minutes Flat

In this busy holiday season, we could all use a 2-minute party makeup tutorial. So much do to at this time of the year. You should choose holiday gifts for your loved ones, get something...

Grey Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Grey Jason Wu Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Jason Wu is an insanely busy fashion designer. Constantly on the go, the designer understands the need for practical pieces that you can easily pack and take everywhere with you. He designed the Grey Jason...

Trendy Twists Of The French Manicure

Nails

Trendy Twists Of The French Manicure

What black is in fashion, the French manicure is for nails. This is the classiest, timeless nail art that never goes out of style. Thanks to this manicure your nails will always look neat and chic. Another...

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Christian Siriano is one of those designers that know how to transform a minimalist design into a red carpet-worthy dress. All of the looks from his Pre-Fall 2018 collection are already in high demand for...