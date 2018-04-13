Sephora Launches 58 New Cream Satin Liquid Lipstick Shades

The makeup retailer decided to expand the range of one of their best-selling products. You’ve all probably heard about the infamous Cream Lip Satin Liquid lipsticks from the brand’s eponymous collection. It’s an all-time favorite for many ladies for a number of reasons. Since the label always wants to keep things fresh and interesting, they are now introducing 58 new shades of the liquid lip products.



The Sephora Collection of Cream Satin Liquid lipsticks features three types of finishes. If you are one of those ladies who always opt for a matte lip, there are plenty of choices for you. The absolute highlight of the line is the metallic finishes that are so extra! Lastly, the third type you can get is satin, also available in an array of shades.

The cream liquid lipsticks include a super-soft texture that won’t make your lips dry. Forget about flaky spots after wearing your favorite lipstick the whole day. This formula offers a long-lasting effect, ideal for busy ladies.

It is hard to choose a favorite from so many shades, so you might want to pick several. Everyone is already talking about the Stone Blue lipstick, that carries a gorgeous dark teal color. The second favorite is Violet Vertigo, an electric purple for a standout pout. All of the metallic shades are out of this world, so it will be hard not to overspend on these lipsticks. There’s plenty of those unordinary hues that you simply fall in love with at first sight. Starting from a shiny emerald green hue, bold red, cosmic purple, fancy peach, to a gorgeous golden shimmery color, it’s all about making a strong statement with your lipstick.

The brand also made sure to include some neutral shades, for all the ladies who are not fans of the colorful lipstick trend. The reds are now available in so many new tones, including brick red, purple-red, vibrant red and more.

The 90-piece collection is available at Sephora stores and online at Sephora.com. The best thing about the lipsticks is that they are quite affordable. You can get them for $14 per piece, which is a great price for such a good quality. Most of the time the brand offers several shades on sale, so you might even snatch your favorite one on half price. So far the range included 32 shades, and with the added 58, the collection sums up to 90. What an amazing number!

Photo Credit: Sephora