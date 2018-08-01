Spectrum x Disney “Minnie Mouse” Collection

Your makeup bag is about to get as cute as possible. Remember how obsessed we all were with the Little Mermaid-themed brushes released by Spectrum? The trending label is here to serve you some more amazing products that will literally melt your heart. Spectrum’s partnership with Disney is not over. This time, the two brands are here to fulfill all your dreams with an exclusive Minnie Mouse collection.

This year the Disney icons, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are celebrating their 90th anniversary. What better way to honor such a huge milestone, than treating fans to a colorful makeup brush collection. Minnie’s favorite shade is pink, so you can expect to see a lot of items in that color. The line features a rainbow-colored brush set which includes hues such as green, turquoise, lavender, magenta, baby pink, light blue, and peach. It’s officially time to get rid of all the boring ones you have in the makeup bag and switch them with these vegan, affordable brushes.

As a part of the collaboration, the two brands will also release cute bags for storing the goodies. The line includes a fabulous baby pink pouch decorated with holographic rainbow polka dots. If you are completely crazy over the Minnie merch, you can now show off your obsession outside of your house. The collection will drop two handbags, one metallic pink, with the character’s silhouette in black. The other one is Minnie-shaped in black, accessorized with a colorful bow. The collaborative collection also includes a cute mirror and brush belt, to store your favorite makeup tools.

“Are you ready to rock #minniestyle for our next @disneyuk collection?! Featuring our fave style icon the super chic Minnie Mouse launching exclusively in our new @carnabylondon store on the 8th August and online on the 9th at 12 pm available to our UK, EU, and AU customers.”- Spectrum announced the releases on Instagram.

The beloved British brand dropped a Little Mermaid-inspired brush collection in May this year. If you are a huge fan of Disney, these lines are the only thing you need in your makeup bag. All of the designs are too cute to pass on. Disney-themed makeup lines seem to be very popular lately. Target recently dropped a whole makeup collection in a collaboration with the mega-popular brand and L’Oréal.

You can start shopping the Spectrum x Minnie Mouse collection starting from August 9 at 12 PM online and in stores. Since this is a British brand, they offer an early release but only in London. So if by any chance the path leads you to Britain’s capital, you’ll have a chance to snatch these goodies on August 8 at the Carnaby Street flagship.

Photo Credit: Spectrum x Disney