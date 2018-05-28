Perfumes & Makeup

Spectrum X Disney "The Little Mermaid" Brush Collection

All of Disney and The Little Mermaid fans should start saving up right away. If you are a fan and a makeup junkie, you will be more than excited to hear that Spectrum collaborated with the entertainment conglomerate on a brush collection. The mermaid craze is officially back. We all remember when a couple of years ago mermaid-inspired beauty was all you could see on social media. Women got obsessed with iridescent highlighters, dyed their hair in the shades of the sea, and rocked amazing nail art with the same theme.

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ariel chest brushes

“We’re making waves with the exclusive Spectrum x Disney The Little Mermaid range @disneyuk launching 31st May! Featuring the ultimate merbabe Ariel and sassy Sea Witch Ursula, the collection includes two new statement Shell Bags and 10 Piece Brush Sets with matching makeup bags. Not forgetting the statement treasure chest bag complete with 5 piece Dinglehopper brush set, perfect to store all your whozits, whatzits and thingamabobs in your cavern of wonders!”- Spectrum announced on Instagram.

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ariel case

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ursula brushes case

So far we’ve seen so many movie-themed makeup collections and brush sets, but this might be the first one that celebrates one of Disney’s most popular cartoons. The two brands didn’t hold back on the packaging. It is everything you’ve wished for and more. Ariel is the first character that got her own line of brushes that come in a bag. It is done in a pretty metallic mint green color with a shape of a shell. On the outside, it’s decorated with the popular mermaid as well as pearls. The bag is made of vegan leather. The Ariel collection features ten makeup brushes for eyes and face. Aside from that, you can also get a super-cute set of five round spoon-shaped brushes placed in a small chest packaging lined in velvet. They are a reference to Ariel’s favorite silverware, dinglehoppers.

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ariel case brushes

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ariel spoon round brushes Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ariel chest brushes

The second collection carries the face of the iconic Sea Witch Ursula. The packaging is metallic purple, with the character’s face on it. Shaped as Ursula’s infamous shell, it features ten brushes inside.

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ursula brushes case

Spectrum X Disney The Little Mermaid Brush Collection Ursula brushes case

Makeup addicts love themed collections. Just last year there was a Harry Potter-inspired brush collection, that made thousands of fans splurge like crazy. The Star Wars brush line was another huge hit in the makeup community. For now, you can only shop the Spectrum x Disney “The Little Mermaid” line in the UK and Ireland starting from May 31. We sure hope so that it will soon be available internationally.

Photo Credit: Spectrum x Disney

