Step Into Revolve’s First Beauty Pop-Up

After successfully launching a beauty section on its website last year, Revolve is taking things in a more personal direction by opening its first beauty pop-up store. For years now Revolve is a leading millennial retailer known for its vintage-inspired jeans, slip dresses and Californian style pieces. Adding a beauty section to its online store seemed like the next logical step. Now the retailer wants to meet and treat all its loyal customers in person. Since Revolve is all about the Californication, the pop-up store’s location couldn’t get more Californian. The first ever Revolve beauty pop-up opened in Los Angeles today. The pop-up store is located at Melrose Avenue at the Revolve Social Club.

The pop-up store isn’t any different from the influencer-packed fashion events of the retailer. For the first beauty pop-up store Revolve chose a chic setting with contemporary furniture in pastel colors and a hint of burned orange, decorated with mesmerizing flowers. “Do it for the glam,” Revolve encourages its customers with this cute note all around the store. But you may as well “Do it for the Gram” and snap a selfie at the chic pop-up. Social media’s favorite beauty products grace the shelves of the store with samples ready for test-driving. In case you were wondering, the millennial pink is involved in the pop-up store’s aesthetic.

Besides the regular offerings that customers can shop on Revolve’s website, the pop-up will offer exclusive collaborations as well as themed beauty boxes. Customers will have a chance to customize a box thanks to “REVOLVE Build-A-Box” option. This option features a selection of over 100 products ready to make their way to the personal beauty boxes. L.A shoppers will also experience live beauty demonstrations, meets and greets and new exclusive product information.

Although the retailer is a favorite shopping destination for millions of fashion obsessives, it was a bit late to the party when it comes to beauty. Anyway, Revolve managed to attract new customers and make its loyal ones happier. Revolve sells sought-after emerging brands such as ColourPop, Becca Cosmetics, Quai, Lime Crime and more. In a couple of words, Revolve spend a lot of time picking customers’ favorite products from every beauty category among its offerings. The Los Angels pop-up is opened to close its first successful year. L.A. shoppers just got another fancy location to spoil themselves for the upcoming holidays.

The Revolve Beauty Pop-Up store will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the holiday season, from December 8 to 22.

Photo Credit: Revolve