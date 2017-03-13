Tarte Introduces Its Own Dreamy Unicorn Makeup Collection

Unicorns are real and their magical superpowers are now available as makeup products thanks to Tarte Cosmetics, which has just introduced its own dreamy unicorn makeup collection for spring and summer 2017 that will make you believe in yourself for sure. Entitled “Believe in Yourself”, Tarte’s unicorn-inspired makeup collection is set to debut on TarteCosmetics.com and Sephora starting from March 15th, with price tags ranging from $30 up to $40.

After teasing us on Instagram for months, Tarte has finally revealed both the collection’s products and the launching date, which is sooner than we expected. Given the fact that, as anything that is unicorn-made, it will surely sell out in a matter of seconds, we recommend getting ready to act fast as soon as March 14th is over. Besides being relatively affordable and utterly colorful, Tarte’s Believe in Yourself 2017 makeup collection is an all-round one, meaning that one could get a lot of high-quality products all at once.

Tarte’s new magical range of unicorn makeup products includes everything from brushes to cheek palettes, which are made of vegan and cruelty-free materials. Here is what you are about to find on Tarte’s website in roughly a couple of days.

Tarte Magic Wands Brush Set ($39.00)

This set of makeup brushes is probably the most anticipated one, as it features five different, yet equally gorgeous, unicorn brushes. There you get the Green Blending Eye Shadow Brush, the Blue Shading Eye Shadow Brush, which will help you define your smokey eyes; the Magenta Contour Brush for the perfect contouring; the Pink Powder Brush and the Purple Liquid Foundation Brush, which will make applying foundation or powder consistently easier. For a set of five brushes, we could fairly state it is pretty affordable, too!

Tarte Make Believe in Yourself Eye & Cheek Palette ($40.00)

Tarte’s Make Believe in Yourself palette combines magical unicorn-inspired vibes with one of this spring’s makeup trends, namely strobing. Kaleidoscopic and shimmery indeed, the palette could be used on both the cheeks and eyes, with its pigments specifically made to last all night long.

It includes a grand total of ten different shades, which range from a matte dusty pink to shimmery browns, meaning that the palette is not only suitable for almost any skin tone, but also makes it possible to play with an abounding variety of styles that easily transition from more formal to informal occasions.

Tarte Spellbound Glow Rainbow Highlighter ($30.00)

Spring is synonymous with glow, and this rainbow-inspired highlighter is basically what we have been waiting for all winter long. Plus, the packaging is amazing and a must-have for those who love to collect makeup!

Photos courtesy of Tarte Cosmetics