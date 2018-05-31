Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

This year is already so much more diverse than 2017 in any possible way. The times when some ladies felt left out of the fashion and beauty worlds are slowly coming to an end. It’s already becoming a responsibility for beauty companies to introduce more shades for different skin tones. Another beloved makeup brand heard the screams of their fans. Tarte Cosmetics announced they will be expanding their shade range.



“For Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation, 10 of the new 15 shades are in the tan to deep which brings our total to 17 tan to deep shades out of 40. For creaseless concealer, 9 of the new 16 shades are tan to deep making 13 of our 30 shades within this range. We believe actions speak louder than words. Instead of talking about it, we wanted to quickly take action and get to work on more shades. We are excited to share that our shape tape matte & hydrating foundations, shape tape concealer & Rainforest of the Sea Water foundations will get shade extensions this year.”- Tarte told Bustle.

It seems that the popular label will start by introducing new shades for four of their best-selling products. If the Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation is the one you swear by, the chances are you will now be able to find the ideal shade for you. It was available in 25, so Tarte decided to add 15 more. There will be five different undertones: golden, sand, neutral, beige and honey.

When it comes to concealers, the label’s Creaseless one is more than iconic. It’s the ultimate favorite of numerous makeup addicts and popular bloggers. You’ll be happy to hear that they’ve added 16 shades, which makes a total of 30. The cult Shape Tape concealer will now have a whopping range of 30 shades.

All of these products were first released in 2013, so it was about time Tarte’s best-sellers to be more inclusive. Recently there was a lot of backlash regarding the launch of their Shape Tape foundation which introduced a very limited shade range. The brand issued an apology and is now making things better with this huge upgrade.

The brand didn’t waste any time on teasers or campaigns. They simply dropped all the additions online. Tarte’s extended ranges are released for sale on the brand’s website. You can head to tartecosmetics.com to find your ideal shade. Most of the new releases are in the medium and dark shade ranges. We sure hope they will do the same thing with the rest of their products.

Photo Credit: Tarte Cosmetics