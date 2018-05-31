Perfumes & Makeup

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

By Updated on

This year is already so much more diverse than 2017 in any possible way. The times when some ladies felt left out of the fashion and beauty worlds are slowly coming to an end. It’s already becoming a responsibility for beauty companies to introduce more shades for different skin tones. Another beloved makeup brand heard the screams of their fans. Tarte Cosmetics announced they will be expanding their shade range.

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

“For Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation, 10 of the new 15 shades are in the tan to deep which brings our total to 17 tan to deep shades out of 40. For creaseless concealer, 9 of the new 16 shades are tan to deep making 13 of our 30 shades within this range. We believe actions speak louder than words. Instead of talking about it, we wanted to quickly take action and get to work on more shades. We are excited to share that our shape tape matte & hydrating foundations, shape tape concealer & Rainforest of the Sea Water foundations will get shade extensions this year.”- Tarte told Bustle.

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

It seems that the popular label will start by introducing new shades for four of their best-selling products. If the Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation is the one you swear by, the chances are you will now be able to find the ideal shade for you. It was available in 25, so Tarte decided to add 15 more. There will be five different undertones: golden, sand, neutral, beige and honey.

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products amazonian clay foundation

When it comes to concealers, the label’s Creaseless one is more than iconic. It’s the ultimate favorite of numerous makeup addicts and popular bloggers. You’ll be happy to hear that they’ve added 16 shades, which makes a total of 30. The cult Shape Tape concealer will now have a whopping range of 30 shades.

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

All of these products were first released in 2013, so it was about time Tarte’s best-sellers to be more inclusive. Recently there was a lot of backlash regarding the launch of their Shape Tape foundation which introduced a very limited shade range. The brand issued an apology and is now making things better with this huge upgrade.

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products amazonian clay foundation

The brand didn’t waste any time on teasers or campaigns. They simply dropped all the additions online. Tarte’s extended ranges are released for sale on the brand’s website. You can head to tartecosmetics.com to find your ideal shade. Most of the new releases are in the medium and dark shade ranges. We sure hope they will do the same thing with the rest of their products.

Photo Credit: Tarte Cosmetics

Recent Posts

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

Perfumes & Makeup

Tarte Expands Shade Range of Best-Selling Products

This year is already so much more diverse than 2017 in any possible way. The times when some ladies felt left out of the fashion and beauty worlds are slowly coming to an end. It’s...

Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Sexy Dress to Present Her Ex With an Award

Celebrities Fashion Video

Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Sexy Dress to Present Her Ex With an Award

Actress Jennifer Lawrence wore an insanely sexy dress for her reunion with ex Darren Aronofsky. Find out more details in this video.

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has a New Boyfriend

Celebrities Video

Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has a New Boyfriend

The model has another famous boyfriend! Find out more about her rumored romance in this video.

Gucci Set The Runway on Fire for Cruise 2019

Fashion Video

Gucci Set The Runway on Fire for Cruise 2019

Gucci once again presented its newest offerings with a breathtaking show. Find out what went down at Gucci 2019 runway presentation in this video.

Serena Williams Launched a Fashion Line

Celebrities Fashion

Serena Williams Launched a Fashion Line

Serena Williams has been preparing to launch her own fashion line for some time now. The arguably greatest athlete of all time decided to use her talent for design to offer a piece of her...