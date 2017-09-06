Tarte Released Its Amazing Holiday Collection

Tarte Cosmetics gave us a pleasant surprise today. The brand released their holiday collection earlier than expected. On September 1, the cosmetics giant announced a full line of makeup products for the 2017 holiday season. The news was announced on Instagram, on Labor Day.

Although all of us expected this year’s collection to be out a bit later in September, the makeup company decided to pull off an unexpected move and make everyone happy earlier than usual. Tarte offered a special free shipping option that started on Friday and unfortunately expired yesterday. Definitely, the best way to make our holiday even better.

The full range makeup line includes more than 20 new items that are a pure perfection. This is a limited-edition collection, of new exciting products in gorgeous packaging. The neutral colors that are perfect for the upcoming season predominate in the collection. Since it’s a holiday edition, the sparkles and glitter are inevitable.

The new eye shadow palette named “Buried Treasure” is a standout piece in the collection. The palette features 10 gorgeous shades from which most are brown and nude hues. The palette retails for $36. The names of the products are inspired by a nautical and tropical theme. Tarte used their new “Rainforest of the Sea” formula in the making of the shadows. Other eye products include mascara, glittery eye liners, and several deluxe set options.

Another item that everyone is excited about is the Big Blush Book 3, that includes eight blush shades. The Blush Book will be available for $60. This item will most certainly follow the success of the first and second blush edition and will be the best-selling item of the collection.

When it comes to lip products, Tarte got you covered. The makeup brand released several sets of lipsticks and lip glosses. The “Mermaid Kiss” lipstick set features 4 matte lipsticks for $32. The “Lip Bling Top Coat” will be sold for $20, while the set of five lip glosses “Luxuries Deluxe Lip Sculptor” will cost you $36.

Tarte also released holiday skin care products, that come in sets. Next, there are new makeup brushes, under the name “Treasured Tools Brush Set” with fun, Moroccan-style packaging.

In case you forgot, this is a limited-edition collection. Tarte’s limited editions sell out very fast. So if you are a Tarte fan or a makeup junkie, better get your wallet ready and start shopping.

Photo Credit: Tarte Cosmetics