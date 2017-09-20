The Best of Beauty From SS 2018 LFW

This year’s London Fashion Week is already over. The fashion shows left us a lot of makeup and hair trends to think about. Since having a fashion show is not only about the clothes anymore, designers are doing their best to present standout beauty looks. Popular fashion houses such as Tommy Hilfiger, Erdem, Christopher Kane and many others put in a lot of work to show unforgettable beauty looks.

Last night’s Hilfiger show was all about rock ‘n’ roll. The designer introduced leather and tartan designs that were complemented with edgy makeup looks and hairstyles. Mark Carrasquillo was the leading makeup artist that took care of the grunge-inspired appearances. He introduced the bold black eyeliner and fresh radiant skin. Hair was done by Eugene Souleiman, who also created looks inspired by the rock culture. Eugene created mostly simple hairstyles such as chic waves and boxer braids. All of the models rocked black nails done by Marian Newman.

For the House of Holland show, makeup artist Ciara O’Shea experimented with bold colors. She used bright and neon eyeshadows by The Body Shop, and applied them all over the model’s lids. This was one of the standout looks of the LFW, that deserves attention. According to Ciara, you’d better get ready to shop for daring eyeshadows in Spring 2018.

Erdem needed classy, and elegant beauty looks to complement the royal designs. The makeup legend Val Garland did natural makeup on the models. He also added sleek cat wings to finish off with style. Anthony Turner was in charge of the hair at the show. The hairstylist did elegant ponytails with cute ribbons inspired by the 1940s. Ribbons are an already approved trend by a huge number of designers.

Take a look at the best beauty looks from SS 2018 London Fashion Week. Some of this beauty looks are expected to be huge trends in Spring 2018.

Shrimps