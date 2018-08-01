Perfumes & Makeup

Thrive Causemetics: Vegan Brand That Helps Women Thrive

By Updated on

In the sea of new makeup brands, Thrive Causemetics might not ring a bell right away. Honestly, it’s hard to keep track of all the people dropping makeup lines nowadays. However, you might want to know more about this unique beauty brand.


Thanks to this company, you can share your happiness when shopping for new makeup with women in need. Believe it or not, the brand is giving away half of its products for free. Thanks to its founder Karissa Bodnar’s motto “beauty with a purpose,” Thrive Causemetics is brightening up the days of women who go through tough times. Among the ladies who receive free makeup from the brand are those who are experiencing cancer, domestic violence and homelessness. It’s quite surprising that the brand gives away half of its profits in a form of makeup. However, for Thrive Causemetics it turned out to be an excellent business practice. Karissa Bodnar managed to turn this initially small business into a multi-million dollar company in just three years.

Thrive-Causemetics-is-a-Vegan-Makeup-Brand-That-Helps-Women-Thrive

Thrive Causemetics’ tremendous success shows that the market is becoming a very socially-conscious place. Nowadays customers, especially millennials care where they spend their money and prefer to shop at brands that support a certain cause.

Thrive-Causemetics-is-a-Vegan-Makeup-Brand-That-Helps-Women-Thrive

Besides the wonderful purpose behind the brand, the packaging is really something that makes Thrive Causemetics stand out. The products are packed in vibrant turquoise packaging that is hard to miss. The brand counts a range of 90 products including everything from eyeshadows and lipsticks to makeup brushes. The brand’s best selling product is the infamous “Liquid Lash Extension” mascara packed with “stay-put liquid fiber blend made with Korean plant extracts, and orchid steam cells to coax lash growth.” This mascara reportedly sells every nine seconds, which means Thrive Causemetics gives away one for free every nine seconds. Among the other power products is the brand’s “Infinity Waterproof Lash Adhesive” with long-lasting and harm-free formula (doesn’t contain sulfates or latex). According to Bodnar, Jessica Simpson is a fan of this lash glue:

She puts it on Monday in L.A., flies to New York for a week and keeps them on the entire time – which we don’t recommend.” Pretty impressive for a lash glue!

Thrive-Causemetics-is-a-Vegan-Makeup-Brand-That-Helps-Women-Thrive mascara

Thrive Causemetics just dropped a new product, the “Buildable CC Cream” with SPF 35 that was 3 years in the making. Karissa Bodnar describes the product as a miracle in a tube. There is a selfie challenge going on for a good cause. For every before-and-after selfie photo or video, the brand will donate “one product to help a woman thrive.” The brand also brings its customers to giving events from time to time, so they can be directly involved in the process of uplifting women in need.

Thrive-Causemetics-is-a-Vegan-Makeup-Brand-That-Helps-Women-Thrive

Photo Credit: Thrive Causemetics

Recent Posts

Thrive Causemetics: Vegan Brand That Helps Women Thrive

Perfumes & Makeup

Thrive Causemetics: Vegan Brand That Helps Women Thrive

In the sea of new makeup brands, Thrive Causemetics might not ring a bell right away. Honestly, it's hard to keep track of all the people dropping makeup lines nowadays. However, you might want to...

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her B-Day With Kylie Cosmetics “21 Collection”

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her B-Day With Kylie Cosmetics “21 Collection”

It's quite hard to believe that Kylie Jenner is about to turn 21 on August 10. With a beauty empire of her own, an adorable daughter and huge fan base, the star has multiple reasons...

Neon Nail Designs To Finish Off Summer With Style

Gallery Nails Trends

Neon Nail Designs To Finish Off Summer With Style

There's barely one more month of summer left, so it's time to think of the trendiest nail designs to finish off the season with style. Neon colors are a fierce way to stand out wherever...

Spectrum x Disney “Minnie Mouse” Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Spectrum x Disney “Minnie Mouse” Collection

Your makeup bag is about to get as cute as possible. Remember how obsessed we all were with the Little Mermaid-themed brushes released by Spectrum? The trending label is here to serve you some more...

The Better For You Caffeine Guidelines

Fitness & Diet Food & Drinks Lifestyle

The Better For You Caffeine Guidelines

As children we could not wait to be adults, now that we are adults we realize how much we took for granted as children, like nap time. Many of us working the nine to five...