The Tom Ford Soleil summer 2017 makeup collection is designed to create visions of an effortless summer beauty with shades designed for dewy skin, natural or dramatic eyes and definitely a bronzed and sun-kissed appearance. The collection features several different palettes, compacts and innovative bronzing options. The Tom Ford summer 2017 makeup line is actually available for pre-order right now on the Tom Ford website, and will soon hit Nordstrom, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus.

Tom Ford Soleil Eye & Cheek Palette ($155.00)

The reflective ivory and gold clutch that holds the Soleil Eye & Cheek Palette holds four eyeshadows, a highlighter and blush options.

• Solar Exposure

Tom Ford The Ultimate Bronzer ($110.00)

Tom Ford’s ultimate bronzer features an incredible non-drying, buildable formula that is the perfect combination of liquid and powder. The formula allows for a smooth, seamless and flawless application for an ideal summery glow. The formula is oil and talc free with up to 10 hours of wear time. The Ultimate Bronzer comes in three different colors that come in the ivory and gold Tom Ford Soleil compact.

• Gold Dust

• Terra

• Bronze Age

Tom Ford Soleil Contouring Compact ($108.00)

Tom Ford’s Soleil Contouring Compact holds a blush, highlighter and bronzer that work to add both dimension and a hint of color in a formula that can be applied very smoothly. The blush provides a vibrant touch of color, while the highlighter gives you the sun-kissed look wherever you like. The bronzer gives a natural, healthy glow, and all the three work together to beautifully contour the face. The coverage varies from sheer to medium as needed.

• Soleil Afterglow

Tom Ford Soleil Bronzing Brush ($95.00)

The Kabuki brush is a great makeup brush that is known to evenly distribute powder on the face applying makeup with it. This Kabuki brush is retractable and travel-efficient with smooth, ultra soft synthetic hair bristles. The brush has been designed to apply the optimal amount of product to create the Soleil look. It can be used alone or over foundation.

Tom Ford Sheer Highlighting Duo ($78.00)

The sheer highlighting duo has a light reflecting finish built in that perfectly mimics the appearance of skin with the sunrise and the sunset. The sheer highlighting duo provides optimal skin illuminating and highlighting options thanks to the stay-true and easily blending shades. They can be applied wet or dry and still create an incredible effect.

• Reflects Gilt

Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color ($62.00)

The Cream and Power Eye Color is found in two-tiered eye color pairs. The metallic cream shadow formula for the cream shadow is deeply pigmented, and glides onto lids smoothly, while the powder in the top of the two-tiered compact features the sparkling celestial for a shimmery final look.

• Young Adonis

• Sun Worship

Tom Ford Bronzing Gel ($48.00)

Tom Ford’s Bronzing Gel is water-based and oil-free to blend in flawlessly and enhance your skin’s natural beauty by adding a lightly sun-kissed glow. The scent is light and Soleil inspired for optimal ease of wear. The bronzing gel boats some of the features Tom Ford Skin Care is known for, such as skin calming properties and infusing complexes to actually improve the health of your skin while wearing it. Apply it to the cheekbones, nose and the top of the forehead, wherever the sun typically brightens your features.

Tom Ford Clutch Size Lip Balm ($36.00) (Limited Edition)

The limited edition Soleil Lip Balm is officially clutch sized! The formula features brightening, moisturizing and conditioning treatment for lips. The application is ultra smooth and deposits a tint with high-gloss shine. The limited edition options include six subtle enhancing shades.

• L’Odissea

• Neotropic

• Cruising

• Fathom

• Pure Shores

• La Piscine

Photos courtesy of Tom Ford