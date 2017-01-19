Tom Ford Spring 2017 Shade & Illuminate Lip and Cheek Sets

Tom Ford’s spring 2017 Shade & Illuminate lip and cheek makeup products are a set of items designed to really play up your features through highlighting and shading in your makeup. Both the illuminating lip and cheek products will be available at Nordstrom, Selfridges, Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus in February 2017.

The new products are great additions to the already popular Shade and Illuminate collection of Tom Ford Beauty. The idea is to create a multidimensional look that enhances the drama in your makeup and this is beautifully easy to achieve since the correct colors are paired up for perfect application and ease of use.

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Lips (Limited Edition)

The six available Shade and Illuminate Lip kits offer one bright and one dark color for you to paint on your lips. Each shade has a smooth matte finish and is designed to be painted onto your lips. Each shade is vibrant and rich, even the lightest set designed for a nude lip look.

The well-pigmented lip duos can be used to create several different looks from ombre lips that can accentuate or diminish the appearance of your lips to bold artistic lip designed as well. Although each kit offers two lip colors, it is just as versatile as 2 eyeshadow colors and the final effect of the two complementary shades can be just as dramatic and elevating for your pout.

Each Shade and Illuminate lip kit also comes with a double-ended tool – one end is a lip brush to apply the color, the other end is a sponge to perfectly and seamlessly blend the colors.

• Impulse – pink, red-pink

• Possession – fuchsia, berry

• Automatic – peach, coral

• Tantalize – nude, chocolate

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Cheeks (Limited Edition)

The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Cheeks are a set of duo palettes that also feature two perfectly coordinated shades that make it so much easier to contour, as the color process is already worked out for you. The two shades consist of a highlighter and a cream blush, both in incredibly soft textures that do not feel heavy on your face and are a dream to blend.

There are two versions of the cheek duos available, designed to give a sculpted face with a youthful glow when applied by using the highlighter on the upper part of the cheek to reflect the most light possible. Using the darker shade and then blending them in as seamlessly as you can will create a recessed look that is still natural and flattering without the concern that you have gone too dark.

Choosing the right shade to complement another can be a nightmare, but Tom Ford has made it much easier on all of us with these limited edition duos.

• Scintillate – warm beige and orange

• Sublimate – cool pink and berry

