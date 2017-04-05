Too Faced Launches Melted Latex Liquified High Shine Lipsticks

Too Faced Cosmetics is bringing back options for those who miss their high shine lipsticks. Enter the fray of high shine lipstick options, picking your favorite shade of the Too Faced Melted Latex Liquified High Shine lipsticks. All of the 16 shades will be available for purchase in June 2017 at TooFaced.com, Sephora and Ulta, with the shades ranging from neutrals that will work on most shades to MUA challenging brighter colors.

Matte lipstick is amazing and the trend is still going strong, but a lot of people miss their high shine lipsticks and glosses. We have new matte lipsticks come out all the time and since one of the best on the market was created by Too Faced Cosmetics, it makes sense that the brand would want to offer a high shine lipstick as well. Too Faced has a good reputation with lipstick thus far.

The Too Faced Melted Matte lipstick is one of the best matte lipsticks created, and has frequently been noted as such. The vibrant red shade Lady Balls even won a Beauty Innovator Award. The lipstick is amazing from the coverage and color vibrancy to the smooth formula and easy application with a perfect matte finish. The same amazing color deposit will be seen in a high gloss version of 16 different shades. The shine and color deposit is bold and can be seen in six shades that are being shown now.

The founder of Too Faced, Jerrod Blandino, showed off the first six shades on his Instagram account, but now we can see all of them. While a deep berry and a nearly black plum will always curry favor with me, the entirety of the Internet seemed to stumble upon finding out that Too Faced would be releasing Unicorn Tears in the Melted Latex Liquified High Shine lipstick collection.

These are the 16 colors of the Too Faced Melted Latex lipstick:

• Bite Me

• But First

• Bye Felicia

• Can’t Touch This

• Hopeless Romantic

• Hot Mess

• I’m Bossy

• Love You Long Time

• Love You

• Peekaboo

• Pop the Bubbly

• Rated R

• Safe Word

• Strange Love

• Twilight Zone

• Unicorn Tears

Unicorn Tears made a big amazing debut thanks to the magical iridescent shimmer it provided. In this formula, the effect is likely to be immeasurably amped and like many others, I cannot wait to see it. Perhaps as the year goes on there will be a resurgence of the Unicorn looks (although if there isn’t, the Unicorn Tears lipstick is still enough).

Each tube will be valued at $21 retail, which is reasonably priced. I will definitely be purchasing Strange Love and Can’t Touch This, but I am excited to see the overall effect this will have on the makeup looks and tutorials that will come out once they do.

Too Faced lipsticks have a good reputation for a decent length of wear- and durability once on, especially with the liquid matte, so I am certain we can expect a similar performance from the upcoming Too Faced Melted Latex Liquified High Shine lipstick.

Photos courtesy of Too Faced