Too Faced as brand is a fun and front-row center for a lot of people with great makeup palettes coming out one right after the other and beautifully pigmented options to choose from in every collection. The Too Faced summer 2017 makeup collection particularly has an adorable Peanut Butter and Honey palette coming out, and every product in the collection looks incredible and too cute to use only at home.

The new options with this collection are very natural shades, designed to create a boosted natural look. The Too Faced summer 2017 makeup collection will be available in the US on March 9th, 2017 and online the same day on the Too Faced website and at Sephora. The Peanut Butter and Honey Palette will only be available at Ulta.

Too Faced Natural Love Palette ($59.00) (Limited Edition)

The Natural Love Palette is suspected to be one of, if not the largest Too Faced palettes available, boasting 30 different eyeshadow options in the limited edition set. The colors inside include a mix of shimmering metallic finishes, creamy smooth finishes and beautiful soft mattes.

Too Faced Peanut Butter and Honey Palette ($36.00) (Limited Edition)

The Peanut Butter and Honey Palette is this collection’s shining star – a palette full of warm sensuous colors that can create any number of warm and toasted looks. This palette will be a limited edition offering that will only be available at Ulta. The shades included in the Peanut Butter and Honey palette can easily create the ‘enhanced’ or ‘boosted’ natural look.

The no-makeup makeup look requires a lot of work, and with this palette you can create a look that could still pass for natural, but is a bit too bold to really apply. That is only one option! The palette is full of soft, shimmering and matte shades to create nearly any look you want.

• Creamed Honey – very pale peach

• Peanut Butter – matte medium orange brown

• Honey Brittle – matte peach

• Queen Bee – vanilla cream

• Bee Sweet – matte lightly peachy pink

• Honey Buns – matte honey yellow

• Feelin’ Nutty – matte caramel

• Going Nuts – bronzed mocha

• Bees Knees – burnt orange with gold sparkle

Too Faced Love Light Highlighter ($30.00) (Limited Edition)

The Too Faced adorable heart-shaped compact has come back, containing a set of highlighters this time in soft silver, gold and even a rose gold color. These highlighter shades are limited edition and each heart shaped compact holds the powder for an on-the-go glow up.

• You Light Up My Life – silver

• Blinded by the Light – gold

• Ray of Light – rose-gold

Too Faced Chocolate Brow-nie ($21.00) (Limited Edition)

Three different brow designer pencils will be available in the Too Faced summer 2017 collection. They smell like chocolate because they actually contain real cocoa powder. The Chocolate Brown-nie is designed to tint and condition your brows for up to 12 hours with subtle reliable color. Each automatic pencil has a spoolie on one end and a cap for both.

Too Faced Melted Matte Liquid Lipsticks ($21.00) (Limited Edition)

The new shades of Too Faced’s Melted Matte long-wear lipstick are varied and amazing, from nude to hunter green and gray to purple. The colors are rich – as rich as anyone would expect from Too Faced and perhaps a bit more.

• Wicked

• Grannie Panties

• Wine Not?

• Suck It

• Holy Chic!

• Jawbreaker

Photos courtesy of Too Faced