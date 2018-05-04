Too Faced to Release A Birthday Collection

Beauty companies’ milestone birthdays are a heaven for makeup junkies. Every popular label wants to celebrate this big occasion with either a huge discount or a new collection. Now we’ve got great news for all of the Too Faced fans. The brand is celebrating 20 years since their first launch, which is definitely something worth the excitement. And what better way to show some love to the customers than releasing a limited-edition line. So far, the brand hasn’t revealed too much information on what to expect, but thanks to Instagram we still can get a sneak peek.



The theme of the birthday collection radiates strong ‘90s vibes. Get ready to treat your face with some fancy glittery products, bright eyeshadows, and fierce lipsticks. Unlike most brands that decide to celebrate the future, Too Faced is taking us two decades back. The golden age of makeup, a.k.a. the ’90s has plenty to offer. And the popular beauty brand is using all of the trends from those years to make your makeup routine super glamorous.

The popular Insta account Trendmood1 is the one that reported the beauty news. They already gave their followers a first look at the Too Faced birthday eyeshadow palette. The shades are so gorgeous that you’ll fall in love instantly. According to Trendmood1, the eyeshadows will come in different finishes. You can expect to play with some mesmerizing pastel hues including lavender, baby pink, peach, and champagne. There is also a matching vibrant alternative for all of the above. Hot shimmery pink, burnt orange, green, dark and seductive purple will be ideal for a statement lid.

The label’s co-founder, Jerrod Blandino already teased another new release. In other words, you can be sure that the festive line is really happening. He shared a short video of one lipstick that will give you chills. It’s in a gorgeous fuchsia color that shimmers brighter than the stars.

Blandino also shared a video of Too Faced’s first ’98 products, their 8 iconic lipsticks. You can see how much their packaging has evolved, but the lip products are still to die for after all these years. Shimmery and metallic pouts are making a come-back so these products would be an ideal addition to the birthday collection. The teased lipstick reminds of the debut releases, so fans of the brand are for sure excited to see more shades. We still don’t have an official release date for the festive line, but we hope that the fun products will drop soon.