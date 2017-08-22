Too Faced x Kandee Johnson Collection Launch Date

The Too Faced Co-founder and creative director Jerrod Blandino and the beauty influencer Kandee Johnson worked on a makeup collection for a while now. Back in January Jerrod gave the first sneak peek of the gorgeous collection. Since then, they teased their followers multiple times and finally showed the entire collection. But one thing was missing the entire time. Nobody had a clue when the “I want Kandee” makeup collection will become available to purchase. Finally, starting from September 3rd the out-of-this-world collection will hit the Ulta stores. The new products will also be available online on Ulta’s website.

Blandino and Johnson are friends in real life and their collaboration shouldn’t surprise us. Too Faced is well known for its adorable products that are completely cruelty-free. The brand’s products are a true treat for the eyes. Besides the cute packaging, most of their products have an authentic smell. The “I want Kandee” collection won’t be an exception. Their 15-color eyeshadow palette will smell like a real candy. The eyeshadow palette is one of the most anticipated products from the collection. The makeup artist Kandee Johnson took her makeup wish-list to the Too Faced factory and that’s how this amazing palette was born. The eyeshadow palette includes both matte and shimmery shades. Kandee included warm neutrals that would be perfect as your transition shade as well as bright base colors. The shimmers are highly pigmented and include rose, bronze, and sandy shades. The eyeshadow palette will retail for $45. To finish off your eye makeup, Too Faced x Kandee Johnson created Candy Liner Black Licorice liquid eyeliner that will be available for $18.

The “I want Kandee” makeup collection features 4 Melted Matte Liquified Longwear lipsticks. There is a peachy nude, vibrant orange, hot pink and mauve color. Each lipstick costs $21. The names will cause you a serious sugar rush. Tropical Punch, Melted Ice Cream, Freshly Baked and Sween N’ Sour are the 4 lipsticks in the collection.

Next, you’ll get a chance to upgrade your glow game with Kandee’s mesmerizing highlighter. The Candy Glow Highlighting Stick comes in an adorable pale pink packaging with Kandee’s name on it. The highlighter has a dusty rose shade and it’s highly pigmented. Last but not least, there is the Banana Pudding Brightening face powder that features tiny confetti. The purple and yellow particles inside the powder act as a color corrector.

The Too Faced “I want Kandee” makeup collection will satisfy all your candy cravings. You can finally celebrate your love for candies in a healthy way.