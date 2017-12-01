Too Faced’s First Store is Cuteness Overload

Londoners just got a huge beauty treat in time for the holiday season. The unicorn-approved makeup brand Too Faced opened its first stand-alone store in London. The beauty brand brought all the cuteness on Carnaby Street. You might need to pinch yourself when you get in to remind yourself that all you see is real. Too Faced is known for its insanely cute packaging and probably the most over-the-top PR packages, but an entire store in the sweetest aesthetic is a dream come true to every beauty obsessive.

First, you’ll notice the brand’s name written on a golden sparkly surface that’s impossible to miss. Then, there are the store’s windows graced by Too Faced’s best-selling products. From peach-shaped stands, heart-shaped mirrors to dollhouse-like register, the first brick-and-mortar Too Faced Store will make your heart skip a beat. Variations of the infamous millennial pink color are used to infuse the space with a girly vibe. The self-described “serious brand that knows how to have fun” brought all the fun in London with a reason:

“Opening a Too Faced store is a dream come true and just in time for our 20th birthday next year. I couldn’t think of a better location than London for our first global flagship, as it’s my favorite city. And it really doesn’t get any better than Carnaby Street — fun, fashionable, and festive, just like Too Faced,” explained the company’s co-founder and chief creative officer, Jerrod Blandino.

Too Faced is known for its sensational offerings such as chocolate-scented collections, peaches and cream treats in makeup form and unicorn-inspired products. Finally, all those insanely cute products together with exclusive offerings will hit the shelves in the brand’s first global store. Too Faced also launched its long-anticipated Peaches and Cream collection as well as the Clover Eyeshadow palette at the store opening event. Bonus surprise: The store will offer more than Too Faced’s products. Expect to see Blandino’s favorite beauty essentials such as Rodin’s Luxury Face Oil and Le Labo candles on the store’s shelves.

The store opens today and offers free makeovers, special treats, and deals to the first 100 customers. Too Faced brought their whimsical aesthetic to life at their first store which means one thing: The place is very Instagrammable and you’ll want to snap a picture. If you are in London or visiting keep in mind that Carnaby Street has the chicest beauty store from now on.

Photo Credit: Too Faced