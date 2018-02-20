Perfumes & Makeup

Leave it to Urban Decay Cosmetics, to make mascaras the most exciting product in your makeup bag. The brand took the mascara game to a whole new level with their latest drop. To celebrate National Lash Day, they are launching a collection of five vibrant lash-enhancing products. So if you love experimenting with vivid eye makeup, get ready for some serious shopping.

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection pink purple blue teal yellow mascara
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

Urban Decay’s founder and creative director, Wende Zomnir shared a first view of the products on her personal Instagram account. She couldn’t hide the excitement and also revealed that you can use the mascara both for eyelashes and eyebrows. So if you had any doubts whether this should be your next purchase, you are probably already convinced by now. Thanks to the dual character of the product, you can get creative with matte and shimmery looks. All the bold beauty junkies can even mix and match the colors and wear them in many different ways.

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection pink purple blue teal yellow mascara
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

“It’s National Lash Day, so I cooked up something for you: Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara. One side has a cream shade and the other a coordinating shimmer shade. Dimensional! Love it on my brows too!”

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection pink purple blue teal yellow mascara
Photo Credit: @udwende/Instagram

The brand’s Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara will be available in five vibrant shades. These gorgeous rainbow-inspired hues will elevate your eye makeup. Let’s start with Urban Decay’s signature color- purple. There is no chance in the world they would miss out on this gorgeous hue, so they introduced “Vice”. “Junkshow” as one of the most beautiful colorful mascaras you’ve ever seen, that is a bold fuchsia pink.

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection purple mascara
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram
Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection pink mascara black cat liner
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

“Deep End” will become the favorite hue for all turquoise lovers, while “Gonzo” carries a gorgeous blue tone. The last mascara is different from the rest because the dual ends feature two contrasting colors. “Dime/Goldmine”’s one side is going to paint your lashes yellow, the other one will give you a shimmering silver look. Currently, there is no other product in the market that allows you to play with so many colors on the eyelashes and the eyebrows at the same time.

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection blue mascara pink eyeshadow
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram
Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection blue mascara
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram
Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection yellow silver mascara black cat liner
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

Urban Decay’s Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara collection will launch in March. Considering the prices of their other products, these mascaras are expected to be relatively affordable. According to the brand the colorful line will first launch in the USA on March 15, followed by Canada on March 19 and Europe on April 1. If you’ve been looking for a game-changing mascara, we’re pretty sure this is the one.

Urban Decay Drops Dual Ended Colorful Mascara Collection pink purple blue teal yellow mascara
Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram

