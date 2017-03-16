The newest Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat 2017 makeup collection features the inspiring works of Jean-Michel Basquiat for the masses of makeup fans. The collection will be available for purchase at Sephora, Nordstrom, Selfridges and Ulta on April 20th, 2017 with a full and well-rounded 12-piece set of Basquiat adorned limited edition items.

Jean-Michel Basquiat was an American artist of Haitian and Puerto Rican heritage that created incredible epigrams that have resonated with people since he began creating them. His style is noticeably contemporary, with obvious dedication to graffiti in his art, which also can be seen as full of neo-expressionism, and he was also known for primitivism and contemporary art. Though he died in 1988 at the age of 27, people are constantly showing appreciation for his work.

Urban Decay is a makeup brand that so many have been in love with and the addition of the touch of Basquiat is certain to only help that status. People are already clamoring for their chance to purchase the limited edition options.

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Basquiat Vault ($165.00) (Limited Edition)

For $165 the full limited edition Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat 2017 makeup collection is available. The vault comes in a box adorned with Basquiat’s work inside and out, which opens to reveal the collection inside.

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Tenant Eyeshadow Palette ($39.00) (Limited Edition)

The Tenant eyeshadow palette is the dream palette of neutrally flattering shades for all skin tones. It comes with a tool, a long mirror and a lot of incredible artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat. I am almost certain that this will be the best selling item hands down.

• Studio – pale pink matte

• 1960 – bright pink matte

• Neo – rich aubergine with micro-shimmer

• Les – charcoal-black matte-satin

• Graffiti – deep metallic green

• Exu – bright green shimmer

• Boom – bright teal matte

• Untitled – rich deep blue matte

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Gold Griot Eyeshadow Palette ($39.00) (Limited Edition)

There isn’t much to say about the palette that will do justice to the eight incredible shades included, but the compact does feature a great sized mirror, as well as the artwork of Jean-Michel Basquiat.

• Enigma – neutral pale nude matte

• Levitation – warm pale nude matte

• Not for Sale – medium sienna matte

• Suckerpunch – warm brown shimmer

• Influence – brown satin wtih gold shimmer

• BK – gray matte-satin

• Pseudonym – deep navy matte

• Crown – very metallic gold

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Gallery Blush Palette ($34.00) (Limited Edition)

The Gallery blush palette features the signature crown on the top, filled in matte black as the button that opens the compact. The inside of the compact features not only four blush shades, but also a nice sized mirror on the inside.

• X-Rated – medium pink

• Now’s The Time – gold-champagne shimmer

• Jawbone – medium bronze

• NOHO – radiant berry

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($20.00) (Limited Edition)

Each of the 24/7 glide-on eye pencils is richly pigmented and ultra smooth. There are three shades for these eye pencils, promising a brightly colored adornment drawn onto the eye in colors that are bright and beautiful on every skin tone and shade. The triplicate of options features strong colors and due to their size, it is unfortunate to say that there are no Basquiat adornments, though the colors themselves have been inspired by his work.

• Post Punk – bright neon green with a hint of pearl

• Anatomy – sienna matte

• Vivid – bright teal matte

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Vice Lipstick ($17.00) (Limited Edition)

The VICE lipstick for the Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat collection shows off a different image on each tube of lipstick. The shades of the lipstick are echoes of the similar and exact colors appearing in the palettes. The colors are rich, the application is smooth and the long wear of the formula is what is expected of Urban Decay, but the elevation of the Basquiat imagery on the tube is sure to make each tube a favorite.

• Abstract – nude-taupe (cream)

• Epigram – neutral sienna (cream)

• Exhibition – medium pink-purple (comfort matte)

Urban Decay x Jean-Michel Basquiat Cosmetic Bags (Limited Edition)

The collection features three different limited edition cosmetic bags. Both the Gallery cosmetic bag and the 1983 cosmetic bag have black crown zipper pulls on the artistically adorned makeup pouches. The larger Untitled cosmetic bag features not only the design on the outside and the black crown zipper pull, but also contrast stitching around the zipper.

• Gallery Cosmetic Bag ($18.00)

• 1983 Cosmetic Bag ($18.00)

• Untitled Cosmetic Bag ($35.00)

Photos courtesy of Urban Decay