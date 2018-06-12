Urban Decay Launches “Born To Run” Summer Collection

‘Tis the summer to be jolly! Another hot day, another hot release. Urban Decay just announced a new eyeshadow palette “Born To Run.” We’re all obsessed with the label’s eye products, that we can’t wait to try this one out. If there is something that the brand is famous for, it’s definitely eyeshadows. What better way to kick-start the summer season, than with such an exciting drop.



The palette features 21 shades, 19 of which are brand new. “Born To Run” is actually a whole collection of 10 pieces, with the palette as the most sought-after product. As a part of the line, Urban Decay is also releasing three new shades of their Vice Lipstick including a gorgeous mauve shade, soft pink and a fierce dark berry one. What most fans will be excited about is the “All Nighter” Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray, that is exclusive to this collection and will be released in a limited number of pieces. To finish off the line, the label is releasing three new colors from the 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, one in statement metallic green and two in copper.

“Whether you’re a total road warrior, a weekend escapist or a staycationer—this is everything you need when you’re Born To Run. An all-in-one eyeshadow palette, Born To Run lets you create nude makeup looks, add in pops of color and play with brights, no matter where you’re going. With 21 of-the-moment shades—from jewel tones and modern neutrals to more colorful shadows—the Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette has got every possible eye look covered in one makeup sleek kit. If you find yourself packing multiple makeup palettes for one look, the Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette will be your new globe-trotting go-to. No matter which shades you try, we designed them all to be universally flattering for any skin tone and any lifestyle. Born To Run is made for wherever life takes you.”- says the brand’s official announcement.

4

The new releases were created with busy ladies on the mind. The palette is ideal for women on the go, and it will definitely become essential in their traveling bags. One of the coolest facts about the product is that the packaging actually features images from Urban Decay’s product development team members and their most memorable travels. As expected, the Born To Run palette will drop first, tomorrow. You can shop it at Sephora for $49. All of the other goodies will be available starting from June 18.

Photo Credit: @urbandecaycosmetics/Instagram