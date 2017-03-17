Urban Decay Also Launches Lip Kits

Urban Decay is launching their own lip kits, and I will happily admit to being incredibly excited. The Urban Decay lip kits are available at Ulta right now for an incredible deal –$22 per kit!

The concept of a lip kit is no longer new (remember the Kylie Lip Kits and the MAC lip kits line?), so it isn’t the concept of fuller lips or longer lasting looks, but the shades and the brand that is offering them. Oddly the marketing of both a matching lip liner and lipstick seems to have been laughably overlooked until the last two years, which oddly makes no sense considering how smart and obvious it is that these products should be sold together.

With Urban Decay offering lip kits, we will be sure of two things – brilliant, long-lasting shades and excellent color options – in the future. Right now Urban Decay is testing the waters with four shades of their lip kit, but smartly they are the four most sought after shades that the company offers in their Vice lipstick range.

The color range of the Urban Decay lip kits includes a deep, indescribably rich shade of plum that I will be picking up, a bright, vibrant red, a nude and a fuchsia that is the perfect balance between bright and rich. The lip kits are being called ‘The Ultimate Pair” and each duo consists of a 24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencil paired with a full sized Vice Lipstick, two of the best formulas offered by Urban Decay – in four of their best shades.

The choice to pair these two products together guarantees intense color deposits on the lips and seriously respectable long wear – the type of long-lasting lip color we all are actually aiming for.

Why a lip kit anyway? Some of us have been fighting the craze for one reason or another, but there really is a benefit to it, whether you are trying to make lips look fuller or just want a longer-lasting look, the method is sound. Using the lip liner first, fill in your lips using it like a primer. The liner will lock the color onto your lips and prevent messy migrating of the shade.

Then apply the lipstick on top. The lipstick will give you the amped up appearance it should, in a perfect shape (depending on your adeptness with the liner) and last throughout the day. Reapplication will realistically be necessary for some, though not every few minutes or even every hour or so, which is a blessing.

Many like myself are more than content with what we have been offered to start with. Vibrancy and long-wear are areas that Urban Decay excels at, so expectations are high. Hopefully sales will show such a love for the Urban Decay lip kits that we will get additional shades, though Bad Blood and Blackmail are two of my favorite colors.

Photos courtesy of Urban Decay