Urban Decay Nocturnal Spring 2017 Makeup Collection

Urban Decay’s Nocturnal spring 2017 makeup collection is an Ulta Cosmetics exclusive that will be available online at Ulta.com on January 15th, 2017 and everywhere in Ulta stores on January 22nd. Urban Decay has a large number of fans and is a great brand for those testing out their makeup skills and MUAs alike.

Spring makeup collections are often very bright, cheery and easily overpowering. Palettes include lots of peaches and pinks and neutrals that are very cute. But here, the Nocturnal Shadow Palette can be used to create everything from a cheery look to a sultry seductive look. The two limited edition options provided by Urban Decay and Ulta are great and more details can be found below.

Urban Decay Nocturnal Shadow Box ($29.00) (Limited Edition)

The Urban Decay Nocturnal Shadow Box is a palette of 12 eyeshadows that goes the extra step and includes a large mirror and a decent sized, double-ended eyeshadow brush tool. It combines a lot of favorited shades in a single palette and even includes 4 new shades, 2 neutral and 3 intensely bold.

This is a great option for those who have run out of a few tried and true UD shades. The UD Nocturnal Shadow Box is also a good option for those who are desperately in need of a good palette that contains some very useful neutral colors, as well as those who are giving UD a try for the first time.

The neutrals offered are interesting and easy to blend, but manage intensity on their own when needed. The palette features a weathered and darkened brick design with lettering designed to look like purple white neon lights on the outside.

Though many of the shades are a staple in many different UD palettes, specifically Half Baked and Blackout, it is a convenient palette to have, especially on the go. The price is good, the colors are vibrant and deeply pigmented. The inclusion of Fireball here is a great addition, as the shade is generating a lot of buzz as both a shadow and a lipstick.

• ABC Gum – pale peach matte

• Midnight Cowboy Rides Again – light pink champagne shimmer with silver glitter

• Baby – cool metallic rose

• Half Baked – golden bronze shimmer

• Riff – brown-nude matte with floating micro-sparkle

• Delete – deep chestnut brown matte-satin

• Fireball – peach satin with pink shift

• Backfire – burgundy satin with purple shift

• Lounge – brick red satin with green shift

• Armor – metallic silver-taupe with tonal sparkle

• Heroine – deep navy blue with subtle floating tonal pearl

• Blackout – blackest black matte

Urban Decay Nocturnal Vice Lipstick ($17.00) (Limited Edition)

Deeply pigmented lipstick is always going to be highly sought after and the Urban Nocturnal Vice lipstick has four interesting shades, each in a different finish. The metallized finish of the shade Fireball has already gotten a lot of interest generated over the peach into pink shifting of the color on the lips.

Additionally Backstab, a deep plum shade of purple with a distinct red shimmer to it is a cream lipstick. Lawbreaker, a sheer soft brown, and Nonsense, a ‘comfort matte’ in a rosy shade of pink, are also beautiful.

Each of these limited edition Vice lipstick options come in a purple metallic base with a cover that matches the design of the palette.

Photos courtesy of Urban Decay