Urban Decay Launches a Bunch of Vice Liquid Lipsticks You’ll Love

Urban Decay is an incredible brand that is constantly giving us what we want, and after releasing a teaser for the new Urban Decay Vice liquid lipsticks (soon to be available at Sephora, Nordstrom and Selfridges), we can see that this reputation will continue to hold through 2017. After releasing a new line of primers, this line of liquid lipsticks is just another incredible addition that will certainly be going in my makeup collection – in several shades and both finishes.

I have a deep rooted and personal love for purples and reds, but all of the shades are rich and stunning. The Urban Decay Vice liquid lipsticks in both comfort matte and metallized finishes are in an array of 30 deeply pigmented shades. Both of these finishes are very popular, with matte currently in the lead. With the new Vice liquid lipstick options, who knows what finish will come in first?

This new liquid collection of the Vice lipsticks is advertised as being created with a “waterproof, kiss proof and life proof formula” that promises long, vibrantly colored wear and interesting looks. This entire collection has not been given a release date, but most of us are shocked and enthralled at the very concept of its existence.

After being blessed with the launch of the Urban Decay lip bullets for the re-launch of the lipstick colors that were originally launched in 1996, we didn’t expect something so amazing. Those colors were an amazing release in cool packaging that had managed to be snatched up so quickly some of us were just left wishing we had been quicker. Now we have another shot, and in the current liquid lipstick format that so many of us have been gravitating toward if not adding them into our daily routine.

Releasing the news in a video shown on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #LipstickisMyVice, the uproar did not take long to start. This introduction to the 30 shades of Urban Decay Vice liquid lipstick went as well as anyone would have expected with people pledging to keep an eye out for the release date, to shell out the undisclosed amount of money for the shade or shades of their choice.

The video is very convincing with the richness of color being shown in various shades on Ruby Rose, famous from Orange is the New Black. This release on social media came three days into 2017, barely allowing for people to wind down from the holidays and the excitement of the new year before riling us up again into an excited frenzy.

If the lipsticks are everything that they promise to be, the makeup tutorials we will be blessed with that include these will be just as amazing as the shades. The array guarantees that anyone can find a shade for themselves, and from what has already been shown, I myself am eyeing no less than 6 shades right now.

Photo courtesy of Urban Decay