Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder Are Back with a Fall Makeup Line

Victoria Beckham and Estée Lauder updated their makeup line with a second exclusive drop. The British designer and the makeup giant announced their most recent Fall 2017 capsule collection. After the huge success of their limited-edition collaboration, the former Spice Girl and Estée Lauder are aiming even higher with a second, larger line.

“With this makeup collection, I want to make women everywhere feel empowered, beautiful, and confident,” Victoria said. “Inspired by my favorite cities in the world, this collection reflects my own personal beauty vision.”

Victoria and the makeup company already gave a sneak peek of some of the products, just to get us more excited. The Fall collection is going to be much bigger than the previous one. The good news is that the second drop is still going to include 10 products featured in the first line. It is going to be expanded with new and exciting products that all makeup junkies are going crazy over.

The pictures for the upcoming collection were taken by the great Lachlan Bailey in New York. The 18 additions will include three matte lipsticks, two new lip glosses, a matte lip pencil, mascara, eye shadow palettes, cream blush, setting powder, a high-shine gloss for face and lips, and more. The two brands will also release two limited-edition deluxe makeup kits.

“Building on the enormous success of our first joint makeup collection last year, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Victoria,” announced Stephanie de La Faverie, the Global Brand President of Estée Lauder. “Like our founder, Estée, Victoria has a real understanding of what women want and has applied this to beauty in a very passionate and personal way. With this collection, Estée Lauder and Victoria will further amplify the aspirational beauty conversation with deeper product innovation, newly curated beauty looks and dynamic digital beauty content to inspire women around the world.”

The first drop of the collaboration was released in September last year. The debut line featured a bronzer, an illuminating crème, highlighter, lipsticks, lip glosses, eye shadows and double-ended eyeliner pencils. The Fall 2017 Victoria Beckham X Estée Lauder collection will be available in September. The products will be released online at victoriabeckham.com and esteelauder.com. Also, you will be able to get them at selected stores and Victoria’s store in London on 36 Dover Street.