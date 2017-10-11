Wet n Wild Casts The First Albino Model For Beauty Campaign

The beauty industry is slowly progressing thanks to bold personalities. One of those is the albino model Diandra Forrest who moves the boundaries in the beauty world with her inspiring work. The 27-year old model already has a successful career. She has graced the cover of magazines and walked runways at NYFW in the past. She was also a part of the cast in one of Beyonce’s videos. The latest major project in her impressive portfolio is the beauty campaign for the drugstore brand Wet n Wild. Diandra Forrest is the first albino model in the history to front a beauty campaign.

The affordable makeup brand makes efforts to be more inclusive lately. In their latest campaign besides Diandra Forrest, there are some other diverse personalities. The cancer survivor and amputee activist Mama Cāx, as well as the transgender model Valentijn de Hingh, are also a part of the campaign. The Wet n Wild latest campaign is revolutionary in so many ways. First of all, shows the diverse beauty that the industry was denying for so long.

For Forrest, this campaign is much more than a work deal. The model is a loud advocate for individuals with albinism. Her ultimate intention is to “To normalize what albinism was being depicted as.” Growing up, the model felt that there is no place for her in the fashion and beauty industry. Anyway, that didn’t stop the model to attract well-known brands and built successful modeling career. The model even appeared on the cover of Ebony magazine in 2013. Four years later she is a part of a massive beauty gig with the drugstore brand Wet n Wild. This project is especially dear to Forrest because she hopes to change the industry views of albinism.

Inspiring people like Diandra make the beauty world a more comfortable place for minor categories who felt rejected in the past. Just recently Rihanna dropped 40 shades of foundation for her brand Fenty Beauty. Many cosmetic brands have ambassadors that come from different backgrounds other than modeling. And it feels good when you watch a campaign full of diversity. Just like Diandra Forrest, many other women want to be a part of a beauty campaign but the industry wouldn’t approve them. So that’s why Wet n Wild’s latest campaign is groundbreaking on so many levels.

We can’t wait to see more inspiring campaigns from the super affordable Wet n Wild. The brand is cruelty-free which is another good reason to look for their products at your local drugstore.