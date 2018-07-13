Wet n’ Wild Introduces The Zodiac Collection

It seems that astrology is really having a moment in the world of beauty. Many makeup brands released zodiac-inspired products and collections in 2018, among which Bite Beauty that introduced Astrology Lipstick and BH Cosmetics that debuted the Zodiac Palette. The latest brand to join the zodiac craziness is the super-affordable Wet n’ Wild. The drugstore favorite decided to take the astrology obsession up a notch by releasing an entire Zodiac Collection.



Wet n’ Wild’s new collection is full of shimmery products to give you that insane summer glow. The limited edition collection features 4 small eyeshadow palettes, 4 new MegaGlo highlighters, 12 lip glosses with different finishes and one MegaGlo loose highlighting powder.

The Color Icon eyeshadow palettes come in a round compact and each includes 6 eyeshadows with a shimmering finish. Each palette represents one of the classical elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. There is a palette that includes turquoise and bronze tones; one with purple and violet tones mixed with light gold and brown eyeshadows, a palette with rose, red and burgundy tones and one with shades on the colder side like green and blue. The packaging makes it easy to take these palettes on all of your summer trips.

The MegaGlo highlighters come in summer-ready shades from classic gold and rose gold to statement blue. Each shade also takes inspiration from the zodiac elements. The last daring blue highlighter shade actually represents water, while the more wearable ones represent the other elements. If you want to hop on the rose gold trend, you might want to check the Fire MegaGlo highlighter. These highlighters can be applied wet or dry depending on the preferred intensity.

There are 12 lip glosses, each dedicated to one of the zodiac signs. They are also named after the zodiac signs, which makes it easy for you to find your own. The colors range from peachy nude to deep purple. There are a few finishes from glossy to glittery and shimmery. The packaging is as zodiac as it could get. You could see the symbol of the horoscope sign on each lip gloss done in metallic gold. All of the shades are cruelty-free, but nine of them are also vegan.

Lastly, the MegaGlo loose highlighting powder, Written in the Stars is a face and body highlighter with a pearly finish. The packaging celebrates all of the zodiac signs.

Believe it or not, the Wet n’ Wild Zodiac Collection ranges from $3 to $7. The astrology-inspired products are set to launch online on July 17 on walmart.com and wetnwildbeauty.com. On August 1, the collection will also be available at Walmart.

Photo Credit: Wet n’ Wild