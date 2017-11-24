Perfumes & Makeup

Wet n Wild Promotes Diversity in “Breaking Beauty” Campaign

By

Wet n Wild is making a huge step forward in the beauty world. The drugstore brand is breaking boundary after boundary. Just recently they announced that an albino model will front their new campaign. With this revolutionary move, Wet n Wild went straight to history, as the first brand to hire an albino woman to star in their beauty campaign. Now, the brand released the products from the “Breaking Beauty” campaign.

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign

The “Breaking Beauty” launch comes with eight new releases. Among them, you will find a range of 20 foundations for different skin tones starting from a very fair complexion to very dark. The brand also dropped the Cushion Compact Foundation which will cost only $9. There is also an impressive range of eyeshadows that come in singles, quads, and palettes. Other items include liquid highlighters, professional makeup brushes and glitters.

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign (4) Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign compact foundation

 

Another great thing you should know about Wet n Wild is that the brand is almost 100% vegan. Most of their products are vegan and cruelty-free which is a huge advantage. That means that the makeup brand cares about all customers and their needs when it comes to beauty. Most companies nowadays are trying to be more inclusive and to deliver products that aren’t harmful to animals or the environment.

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign (6) Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign highlighter

Diandra Forrest is accompanied by four other non-traditional beauties in the brand’s latest beauty launch. Among them, you will find Mama Cāx- a famous motivational speaker and advocate who has a prosthetic leg, Brianna Marquez- a weightlifter and model. Moreover, Valentijn de Hingh is a transgender model, while Michelle Zauner is a famous Asian singer.

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign eyeshadow

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign eyeshadow

“They’re the perfect shades. When I showed up on set, I felt so comfortable. I’m always like, ‘Will they have my shade? Will it look correct?’ I always have to mix. The shade is either too dark or too pale. But Wet n Wild made me feel so beautiful.”- Diandra praised Wet n Wild’s shade range. She also added: “I always wanted to be a part of a beauty campaign, especially with a brand that celebrates diversity and uniqueness. They’ve used models in the past that are different and are breaking the societal standards of what beauty is. I was thrilled to be partnering up with them, especially.”

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign eyeshadow palette Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign eyeshadow palette

It is impressive that a drugstore brand makes such efforts to promote diversity. This way, women of all colors will be able to afford a good piece of makeup at a reasonable price. The products will be released on Wet n Wild’s website in December. They will also be available in-store starting from January 2018.

Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign eyeshadow palette Wet n Wild Promote Diversity in Their “Breaking Beauty” Campaign glitter

Photo Credit: Wet n Wild

