YSL Solar Pop Summer 2017 Makeup Collection

The Yves Saint Laurent Solar Pop summer 2017 makeup collection is currently available for pre-order on the Barneys website, and soon you’ll be able to get them also from YSL Beauty, Nordstrom, Sephora, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman!

The YSL Solar Pop makeup collection for summer 2017 features bright and interesting nail polish colors, an incredible bronzer in a very cool compact, new liquid metallic eyeshadow shades and Volupte tint in oil, which is the product I personally am most excited about. Every season can be really tough on lips, it is an incredible option that they have included. Though the collection is small it really does have a great summer feel to it. Check out all the products included in the collection below!

YSL Solar Pop Bronzing Stones Collector Palette (Limited Edition) ($55.00)

The new, limited edition bronzing palette has a cool snake design on the outside of the compact that contrasts brightly with the crimson colored YSL signature. The palette holds a blended bronzer that applies smoothly to the skin as a matte bronzer with a soft silky finish. The effect is a light-reflecting bronzer that provides a healthy looking natural radiance for a fresh youthful and sun-kissed appearance.

YSL Volupte Tint In Oil ($32.00)

The Volupte Tint in Oil is an amazing new product that deposits color while creating the trifecta we all search for: fuller, smoother and healthier lips. The blend of oils used does something positive for your lips; this isn’t just about the look, it is a full-on lip health-improving product. The blend is lightweight, non sticky and absorbs into lips comfortably rather than painfully like some lip plumpers do. This product comes in 4 tints now thanks to the addition of Prune Me Tender for the 2017 Solar Pop Collection.

YSL Couture Metallics Full Metal Shadow ($30.00)

The couture metallic full metal shadow goes on in liquid form and looks like pure metallic magic. The colors are great, vibrant and inspired by the adventures of a jungle safari.

• 17 Source Of Gold

• 18 Violet Oasis

YSL La Lacquer Couture ($28.00)

Everyone should try YSL’s nail lacquers – the colors are beautiful, opaque and iconic. The newest colors are eye-catching and will certainly give you a summery feel when applied. One of the shades is a bit more abstract than the others, ‘Call Me Grey’ is the name and it’s stunning in a completely unexpected way.

• 83 Call Me Grey

• 84 Catch Me Fuchsia

• 85 Desire Me Red

Photos courtesy of YSL