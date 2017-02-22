15 of The Best Fall 2017 Fashion Trends from New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is officially over, but we are just beginning to fully digest all the incredible new fall 2017 fashion trends that have been presented. No, we do not want to think about the fall and winter when we have not yet seen the spring but hey, with looks like these, at least we can be sure that we’ll be rocking 2017 through and through.

We will be releasing a huge fashion trend report towards the end of the fashion weeks soon enough, but we really wanted to focus your attention on the pieces that are going to be the staple of your fall wardrobe in a few months. After all, you will literally be shining bright with your street looks.

As we head away from the chill of New York and into the bosom of Europe, we cannot help but notice that the designers this year seem to be adapting to the current political climate, with fantasy mixing with the total destruction of one’s clothing and sometimes quite overtly displaying the words that needed to be said. Long has fashion been an outlet for the creative mind, as well as the rebellious soul.

It is no wonder we get to see the fall/ winter 2017 fashion trends we do at the moment. There is everything to love about them, though we might not always agree with the message. The top fall 2017 fashion trends from New York Fashion Week include:

#1: Fashion Protests

We see protests on the streets, on social media and pretty much everywhere. We see them large and small, female-dominated or perfectly mixed. We see them peaceful and violent, dragged away to prison or with the police joining in.

Now, we also get to see them as one of the best fall 2017 fashion trends from New York Fashion Week, with shirts, dresses, caps and everything in between bearing slogans of protest. They are calls to action, thoughts that resound with all, and inspiring quotes.

Creatures of Comfort ensures we remember that we are all human beings, Alice + Olivia wants us to be the change we wish to see in the world, Public School wants to make America New York, Cinq a Sept states its love for everyone, and Prabal Gurung focuses on the persistence of woman.

#2: High Waists

The high waists are still in, and most of us are very glad for that. It has that slimming, elongating effect that many of us women, apparently after childbirth, really would like to regain.

The rest of the pant can be long or short, flared or fit, colorful or plain, embellished or not… it does not matter what it looks like as long as the high waists can be enjoyed. Even the colored polka dots of Rachel Antonoff flared pants look great with high waists.

#3: Puffer Coats

Puffed coats are always a classic and no matter where the fashion trends take us, will always exist in some form within that closet of yours. They come in long and short, embellished or perfectly plain, shiny and matte, decorative and otherwise. They come matching the clothing or really standing on their own.

No matter how they appear on the runways of Coach, Rachel Comey, Chromat, and many others’ New York shows, know that they are a huge fall 2017 fashion trend to follow. Thank goodness.

#4: Totally ‘80s

This fall 2017 fashion trend has been going strong forever at this point, and we will always keep loving it. The ruffles, overalls, squared shoulders, shiny materials, voluminous sleeves, and other key markers of the era were all over the runways again.

Altuzarra, Nicole Miller, Ulla Johnson, Self-Portrait, and Vivienne Tam were only a few of the many designers who opted for this manner of style once more.

#5: Shined Up

We see some warmer shines as in the Nicholas K ensembles, and some cooler, brighter shine as with that very blue Vivienne Tam dress. We have starry shine like the pantsuits at Rachel Comey as well. There is just a lot of shine overall and it is great to enjoy it for the daytime, as well as the night.

#6: Plunging Vs

Worn with sweaters underneath as at Zimmermann or without, as with Rachel Comey, the plunging V-line is seen on everything from pantsuits to dresses. It has been around since 2015 and a much-loved look it seems, being easily adapted to by both celebrities and the general public. We see the plunging necklines all around again and sure they will be appearing in Europe even more so.

#7: Simply Suits

Suits are gorgeous. There is nothing one can say otherwise. They might not be for everyone in terms of character, but with the vast number of suits available through the past few collections, there is no way one cannot follow this fall 2017 fashion trend if they really want to.

Simon Miller suits are more on the classy side, while Alexander Wang got playful with them. As for Jason Wu, who would not want a piece of that pie?

#8: Shearling Effect

Warmth is what the fall and winter fashions should opt for and not always do. A totally classic way to warmth is through the shearling lining, with plenty of options made available on the New York Fashion Week fall 2017 runway through Zimmermann, R13, Adam Lippes, Ji Oh, Coach, and many others. It can appear on long coats or short, on leather or jeans, made for a sporty event or classy for the evening ball.

#9: Jump into Jumpsuits

While there are many top fall 2017 fashion trends from New York Fashion Week, it is clear that some trends outshine all others and the presence of the jumpsuit is certainly one. It appears all over and seems to create that perfect silhouette… if you have the right body for it, of course.

However, the utilitarian one-piece can be embellished beautifully and does come in all types of materials and cuts, making it ideal for most everyone to wear out this fall.

Plunging necklines galore, of course, we also see cut-out shoulders and crazy colors at Naeem Khan, partial see-through material looking sumptuous at Jonathan Simkhai, while it looks like a whole bunch of black shiny material was thrown on top of each other at Lacoste. Gorgeous creations mix with the not-so-delicate appearing ones too.

#10: Fun Fringe

Whether on Marchesa in a gorgeous evening design or looking fun and flirty on Michael Kors, fringe is still very much in and seems to be dominating the second half of the 2010s. Wear it in leather or feathery sweet, in layers or as accents, across the edge or accessorizing, it matters not.

Fringe is and seems will be staying a top trend. Would be curious if it continued into the 2020s as well. The Jenny Packham looks certainly were inspiring.

#11: Very Velvet

Another on the list that has been a staple trend for quite some time, lush fabrics and textures encompass the gorgeous velvet that is used to make up the plunging neck dresses, the shiny creations, the high waist pants and sleepwear as outerwear designs of Jenni Kayne. Jill Stuart, Zero + Maria Cornejo and most of the top designers included at least a touch of velvet in their collections for this fall.

#12: Check the Check

However you see it, as tartan or plaid or even a simple check, one of the top fall 2017 fashion trends from New York Fashion Week was indeed the checkered fabric. Used on everything from pantsuits to schoolgirl skirts, oversized dresses to pretty plaid shirts, the trend was literally everywhere, utilized by most designers on the catwalk.

Colors, stripe settings and general layouts might have differed, but the check was there at the end of the day, whether you prefer Mara Hoffman or Rosie Assoulin, Tory Burch or Alexander Wang, you have quite a few options to choose from.

#13: Wine in Color

Burgundy was at its best on the runways for the New York Fashion Week, making the gorgeous wine color the ruler of the stage. We saw it on pantsuits and skirts, dresses and oversized creations, shoes and handbags and everything in between. Rich, deep and regal, the monochromatic looks were doused in gorgeous wine, paired in some places with bright reds or lovely periwinkle.

#14: Gold and Jewel Tones

When it comes to top colors used, the jewel tones were in, alongside the gold. From sapphires at Oscar de la Renta to rubies and amethysts at Naeem Khan, an array of shimmering colors at Delpozo or golden roses blooming at Marchesa, this fall 2017 fashion trend is one we can easily grow to love. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.

However, the gold was certainly what stood out most of all, especially appealing on the eveningwear trotted out, and presenting fresh alternatives at the likes of the Jason Wu, Monse and Cushnie et Ochs shows, among many others.

#15: Burnt Orange Coloring

Entirely too perfect for the fall season, the burnt orange look was one we saw quite a bit of, with some leaning more towards a brown while others exuding great warmth in a more reddish hue. It was all about the cozy outerwear here, with fur-lined coats appearing at Christian Siriano, gorgeous pleated dresses at Colovos, and shiny sexiness ensuing at Nicholas K.

Photos courtesy of Vogue

