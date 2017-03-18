Pantone’s Top 10 Fall 2017 Colors From New York Fashion Week

While Pantone’s colors for spring 2017 were gorgeously evoking, just wait to see Pantone’s top 10 fall 2017 fashion colors from New York Fashion Week! Rich and extremely versatile, Pantone’s colors for the upcoming colder seasons will make anyone happy, from those who love more conventionally fall-inspired shades, to those who like to mix things and surprise everybody with less conventionally autumnal-inspired fashion patterns.

Although being predominantly linked to interior design, Pantone is synonymous with fashion too, as it often draws inspiration specifically from one of the most inspiring Fashion Weeks – New York Fashion Week.

“There is a commonality between the colors we are seeing on the runway in New York and London.” explained Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “However, individuality is evident and we are seeing a distinct difference between the shows in the two cities in the way these same colors are being combined.”

So, what are the top fall 2017 color trends according to Pantone? Let’s check them out.

#1. Grenadine 17-1558

Grenadine is one of the most dynamic and self-confident red shades, and we will surely find it everywhere from fashion to beauty (wouldn’t it be gorgeous, as a lipstick?). Described by Pantone as an “attention getter” color, Grenadine was featured a lot in the past New York Fashion Week fall 2017, especially in collections like those of Adam Selman and Monse.

#2. Tawny Port 19-1725

While Grenadine is fun, Tawny Port is the Red Family’s most elegant child, as its sophisticated, darker shade of red is just the perfect go-to for any fall party. Jason Wu and Nineties Queen Victoria Beckham loved it particularly, especially when used in fashionable solid-colored outfits.

#3. Ballet Slipper 13-2808

Pink will probably never stop being one of the fashion industry’s favorite colors, as proven by Pantone’s so-called Ballet Slipper, too. Soft and glamorous, this specific shade of pink will make any fall 2017 outfit trendy, elegant and jocose, which is just something everybody looks for when the fall season arrives.

Fashion designers Christian Siriano and Sies Marjan played a lot with this shade in their fall 2017 collections, often toying with different fabrics, too (this fall 2017 color is particularly suited for the upcoming autumnal fabric trends).

#4. Butterum 16-1341

Pink aside, nude and light brown colors will very likely never stop being huge fashion trends too, as suggested by Pantone’s Butterum, namely a fall-approved rich brown fashion houses such as Marc Jacobs, Rosie Assoulin and Creatures of Comfort included in their fall 2017 collections.

#5. Navy Peony 19-4029

The next two fall 2017 color trends according to Pantone are both autumn-approved and neutral, as they make it possible and incredibly easier to have fun with the other colors on this list. Navy Peony, as seen both at New York and London Fashion Weeks, is an elegantly darker shade of navy blue, which is also unapologetically vibrant.

Many fashion designers proposed garments dipped into Navy Peony, but it was with Gabriela Hearst and Phillip Lim that things went sleeker and multi-dimensional!

#6. Neutral Gray 17-4402

While gray is a universally flattering shade, Neutral Gray is Pantone’s trendiest answer to the fall 2017 neutral trend. Meant to be used either as “an accent or a head-to-toe statement shade”, Neutral Gray was fashion designers Thom Browne’s and Alexander Wang’s favorite shade for the fall 2017 season.

#7. Shaded Spruce 19-4524

Although Greenery it Pantone’s color for 2017, it was its sister Shaded Spruce the one that got featured a lot during New York Fashion Week fall 2017. Forest-like and charming, Shaded Spruce found its best translation to fashion with Brandon Maxwell’s and Oscar de la Renta’s fall 2017 collections, which used it both for solid-colored outfits or single it-items.

#8. Golden Lime 16-0543

With yellow and green being two of the spring 2017 trendiest colors, a mixture of them both had to be feature in Pantone’s fall 2017 color trends report. Golden Lime combines an earthy green coloring with a golden yellow, creating the cheerful shade one needs to complete the most neutral-toned fall 2017 outfit of the day with, as seen, for instance, at Tory Burch and J.Crew.

#9. Marina 17-4041

Greatly featured in Raf Simons’ debut with Calvin Klein, Marina is one of the forthcoming fall 2017 season’s most anticipated colors, as it is both cheerful and elegant. Perfect when combined with white, red, gray, and ivory, Marina will bring “freshness and brightness” to any of your fall 2017 outfits.

#10. Autumn Maple 17-1145

Last but not least, here we are with this fall 2017 “quintessential autumn color”, Autumn Maple. Evocative and richly textured, Autumn Maple is the it color of fall 2017, as seen on catwalks such as those of Coach 1941 and Proenza Schouler.

Photos courtesy of Pantone, Vogue

