Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Accessory Trends

By Updated on

Prev1 of 25

As we are approaching Fall is time to take a look at the upcoming Fall/Winter 2017 accessory trends. Sometimes the accessories you choose are even more important than the clothes you wear. When you opt for simple pieces, you have room to add a statement accessory to dominate your outfit. The right accessories can transform a boring outfit into a major fashion moment.

This fall we should expect to see a variety of statement accessories. Many designers such as Kate Spade and Loewe decided to celebrate the love of food through their accessories. Thanks to Kate Spade, you can wear a bag that looks like a real cake. Loewe, on the other hand, designed bags and hats with illustrations of bread. Speaking of hats expect to see a lot of unusual styles this fall.

You are also going to see a lot of mismatched earrings this fall. Many fashion influencers are already in love with this trend and designers made sure to design very cool mismatched earrings for the Fall/Winter 2017.

The trendiest jewelry for the upcoming season is made of pearls, chains, and everyday objects. Some designers used objects such as seashells, keys, and scissors to make bold statement jewelry pieces.

We are happy to announce that oversized bags are trending this fall. Now you can finally carry around all your essentials and still look stylish.

For those who want to feel extra glamorous, designers offered many dazzling pieces from jewelry to bags and other accessories.

The floral print will be very popular in the Fall/Winter 2017. The bright summer florals will be replaced with deeper but vibrant shades.

Feast your eyes on the biggest Fall/Winter 2017 accessory trends and learn how to accessorize the right way for the upcoming season.

Classy Bags

Fall Winter 2017 Accessory Trends olive handbag
Bottega Veneta
Photo Credit: Indigital
Prev1 of 25

Recent Posts

Fall/Winter 2017 Hair Trends

Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Hair Trends

Fall and winter are going to be exciting seasons. There are so many new trends that we can't wait to try out. We are less than one month apart from the time when we will...

Seeing Red—The Fashion Girl’s Color For Fall

Fashion Gallery

Seeing Red—The Fashion Girl’s Color For Fall

Move over millennial pink. It's official: revolutionary red is the color of Fall 2017 ! Bold, powerful and evocative, red is a confident and self-assured attention-getter and no doubt this season's It color. All four...

Hudson Jeans Tapped Kaia Gerber for The Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Hudson Jeans Tapped Kaia Gerber for The Fall 2017 Campaign

Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old model daughter is slowly becoming one of the most popular faces in the fashion industry. Kaia Gerber is the star of the Fall 2017 campaign for the American brand Hudson Jeans. The...

Supreme Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

Fashion

Supreme Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

Supreme is probably the coolest streetwear brand. Back in 1994, Supreme’s founder James Jebbia established the brand to offer cool clothes to skaters. He even kept his first New York store more open so skaters...

Fall/Winter 2017 Accessory Trends

Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Accessory Trends

As we are approaching Fall is time to take a look at the upcoming Fall/Winter 2017 accessory trends. Sometimes the accessories you choose are even more important than the clothes you wear. When you opt...