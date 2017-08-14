As we are approaching Fall is time to take a look at the upcoming Fall/Winter 2017 accessory trends. Sometimes the accessories you choose are even more important than the clothes you wear. When you opt for simple pieces, you have room to add a statement accessory to dominate your outfit. The right accessories can transform a boring outfit into a major fashion moment.

This fall we should expect to see a variety of statement accessories. Many designers such as Kate Spade and Loewe decided to celebrate the love of food through their accessories. Thanks to Kate Spade, you can wear a bag that looks like a real cake. Loewe, on the other hand, designed bags and hats with illustrations of bread. Speaking of hats expect to see a lot of unusual styles this fall.

You are also going to see a lot of mismatched earrings this fall. Many fashion influencers are already in love with this trend and designers made sure to design very cool mismatched earrings for the Fall/Winter 2017.

The trendiest jewelry for the upcoming season is made of pearls, chains, and everyday objects. Some designers used objects such as seashells, keys, and scissors to make bold statement jewelry pieces.

We are happy to announce that oversized bags are trending this fall. Now you can finally carry around all your essentials and still look stylish.

For those who want to feel extra glamorous, designers offered many dazzling pieces from jewelry to bags and other accessories.

The floral print will be very popular in the Fall/Winter 2017. The bright summer florals will be replaced with deeper but vibrant shades.

Feast your eyes on the biggest Fall/Winter 2017 accessory trends and learn how to accessorize the right way for the upcoming season.

Classy Bags