Fall and winter are going to be exciting seasons. There are so many new trends that we can’t wait to try out. We are less than one month apart from the time when we will be able to start enjoying new ideas in beauty and fashion.

The fall/winter 2017 hair trends offer a lot of options for long, medium and short hair. There are also some basic styles that are going to be popular in the upcoming season. For example, the loose curls and the beach waves are classic hairstyles that you could wear in any season. These two hairstyles have been popular for quite a while. As for the ponytails, the low pony was seen in many different runway shows, which means it is already an approved fall/winter hairstyle. If you love hair accessories, ribbons on low ponytails should be your choice.

Double buns, done on half hair are a major hit for the fall/winter season. It will literally take you five minutes to do it, and it looks super chic. Braids can be styled in any way you desire. Fishtail, crown braids, micro braids, all of these will be popular and on-demand in the Fall/Winter 2017.

Celebrities love short hairstyles. The bob is most certainly the hairstyle of 2017. In the upcoming season, you will see more bold bobs, boy cuts, and other cool short crops. If you are looking for exciting color trends, try the colorful strands, as seen on several runway shows.

Take a look at the hottest hair trends for Fall/Winter 2017 and get ready for your next major hair transformation.

Sleek Side Part