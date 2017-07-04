Celebrities Fashion

Celebrities At The Autumn/Winter Haute Couture PFW 2017

The Haute Couture autumn/winter 2017 Fashion Week officially took over Paris. There are multiple celebrities and fashion influencers who flaunt their strongest street style statements during the shows. The first rows at the haute couture shows are packed with the most stylish A-listers such as Celine Dion, Bella Hadid, Olivia Palermo, Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Collins and many others.

Take a look at what some of the celebrities wore at the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017.

Lily Collins

The actress turned the vintage jeans into a classy street style statement thanks to the heavily embellished top and the strappy black sandals. Lilly wore this all-Chanel outfit at the Chanel Couture autumn/winter 2017 Fashion Show in Paris.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week Lily Collins Vintage Jeans and Red Embellished Top
Photo Courtesy of REX Features

Bella Hadid

Bella flaunted a sheer maxi embellished dress by Dior at the Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams Exhibition Launch. The sheer black tulle gown revealed Bella’s underwear that featured the brand’s name on a white band around the model’s waist and on the straps. She posed with the Matrix-inspired shades and her signature pouty stare.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week Bella Hadid Long Sheer Tulle Black Dress and Matrix Sunglasses
Photo Courtesy of Wireimage

Cara Delevingne

The model showed up at the Christian Dior, Designer of Dreams Exhibition Launch in Paris in a chic white short dress by the eponymous brand. A tiny belt accented Cara’s waist, while the black over the knee boots covered her long runway legs.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 5 Cara Delevingne White Short Dress and Black Over The Knee Boots
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The one-of-a-kind model celebrated Dior at the Paris Fashion Week in a soft embellished nude gown with corset upper part. She also attended Christian Dior’s 70th-anniversary bash at Fashion Week in Paris on Monday.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 6 Winnie Harlow Long Embellished Nude Strappy Gown
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actress chose an intricate semi-sheer gown by Dior and fiercely paired it with an old-school black pair of boots. Jennifer wore this unconventional outfit at Christian Dior’s anniversary event.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 8 Jennifer Lawrence Long Sheer Gown With Fringe details and Embellishments
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya attended the Ralph and Russo Couture Autumn/Winter ’17 Show after-party in a jaw-dropping white gown with a floor gazing train. Parts of the dress featured discreet abstract decorations while the reverse side of the train was black.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 10 Zendaya long white dress with train
Photo Courtesy of British Vogue

Celine Dion

The greatest singer of all times wowed everyone during Paris Haute Couture Fashion week with her style choices. For the Giambattista Valli Couture Autumn/Winter ’17 Show, she wore gorgeous red wine-colored over the knee boots and intricate floral dress by the same fashion house. Celine unexpectedly treated everyone with a small backstage dance at the show.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 12 Celine Dion Ginbattista Valli Floral Dress and Burgundy Over the Knee Boots
Photo Courtesy of REX Features

Pixie Lott

The singer wore the sweetest outfit at the Schiaparelli Couture Autumn/Winter ’17 Show in Paris. The coral-hued midi dress featured a cute heart embroidery at the front. Pixie wore beautiful baby pink suede high heels that matched her pastel pink hair.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 15 Pixie Lott Pixie Lott Coral Dress and Pastel Pink Heels
Photo Courtesy of REX Features

Helena Bordon

The Brazilian style blogger and business woman was spotted wearing an amazing striped multicolored maxi dress on her way to the Giambattista Valli Couture Autumn/Winter ’17 Show in Paris.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 16 Helena Bordon Stripped Multicolored dress
Photo Courtesy of British Vogue

Olivia Palermo

The fashion icon wore super chic short plunging white dress with a giant red heart on her chest. She completed the outfit with a white jacket that featured an embroidered red hand in a holding motion. The hand embroidery actually held the heart on her chest. She ditched the heels for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Autumn/Winter ’17 Show and flaunted cute pointed ballerina shoes with ribbons.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 40 Olivia Palermo White Short Dress With Red Heart on The Chest
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The young actress Elle Fanning showed face at the Miu Miu Cruise Collection Show in a deeply plunging pale pink short dress with petal-shaped embellishments by the fashion house. Elle took the celebration of the brand’s name to another level by tattooing “Miu Miu” on the back of her neck. The actress wore her hair in a classy topknot so everyone could see the temporary tattoo on her neck.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 25 Elle Fanning Petal-Shaped Embellished Pink Dress
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images
Elle Fanninig Miu Miu Temporary Tattoo
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

Alexa Chung

The ultimate style icon made a very leggy appearance at the Miu Miu Cruise Collection Show. Alexa wore a short sequined dress with a high side slit and a fierce biker jacket with metallic embellishments by Miu Miu. She made an unexpected shoe choice wearing low-heeled pointed plaid shoes.

Celebrities at Couture Fashion Week 28 Alexa Chung Sequined Short Dress and Black Biker Jacket
Photo Courtesy of Getty Images

