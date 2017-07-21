Celebrity Style Guide: How to Wear Millennial Pink

The millennial pink is taking over every single social media platform and network. It is not the pink that you are used to seeing. The most important thing to know is that it’s not a single color, but a whole range of different shades of this beautiful hue. It varies from very light and dusty shades to stronger peachy ones. It is not completely clear how the millennial pink became one of the most popular colors. Anyway, you can find it in everything from hair colors, and makeup, to clothing and accessories.

Celebrities are the ones who set up the biggest fashion trends. A lot of them decided to show up in outfits that include this color lately. It is all over their wardrobe, including shirts, jackets, dresses, gowns, shoes, and accessories. The fashion influencers wear millennial pink for every possible occasion that you can imagine. It doesn’t matter if it is a red carpet, a night out or going to the gym. This huge trend is everywhere.

Among the celebrities who have rocked this beautiful pink hue, are Gigi Hadid, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alexa Chung, Rachel McAdams, Victoria Beckham, Celine Dion, Jessica Alba and much more. Even men love it. The popular singer Harry Styles wore the perfect millennial pink suit. Take a look at these stylish outfits and get some celebrity inspo on how to wear the most popular color of the season.

Celine Dion