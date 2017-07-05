Chanel Fall 2017 Couture Collection at Haute Couture PFW

Karl Lagerfeld’s Fall 2017 Couture Collection is an ode to the City of Lights- Paris. He went back to the roots of the luxury fashion brand and presented a very unique and romantic collection. His main inspiration was Paris, which can be seen in the impeccable structure of the pieces, infused with elegance, and power.

“It’s a vision of a revived Parisian woman. It is all about cut, shapes, silhouettes.”- Lagerfeld says.

The show took place at the magnificent Grand Palais. The brilliant Lagerfeld blew everyone away with his ingenuity. He transformed the venue into his main inspiration- Paris and the Eifel Tower. For the needs of the show, Karl had a sized down version of the iconic Eifel Tower. It was placed in the middle of the Grand Palais, while the models walked around it. The replica took six weeks to be made, and it was constructed of wood and steel. The tower rose high up, reaching the fake clouds. This created a perfect illusion, where guests felt like they were attending a show right under the real Eifel Tower. The original tower was built in 1889, and since then it became one of the most popular buildings in the world and the signature one for the City of Lights. Lagerfeld strongly connected the structure of the building with the cuts and the tailoring of his latest designs.

Karl’s perfect tailoring once again was the standout moment in the collection. The Fall 2017 Couture collection is rich with updated elegant, classy suits, that are a modern version of the ones popular in the 60s. Lagerfeld introduced a wide variety of suits, all of them made of warm tweed fabrics in different colors and patterns.

This thick fabric is present in coats, skirts, pants, dresses and even jumpsuits. Tweed is, after all, the signature fabric of the fashion house. Probably the most noticeable details were the dramatic, sloped shoulders in many jackets and coats.

The eveningwear also carried strict lines and cuts. There are many beautiful dresses made of thick, luxurious satin. Some of them are short, others are long, some combined with sequins, while others plain and simple.

The most dominant colors in the collection were the different shades of gray, dark blue and black. As for the ending of the show, guests could enjoy a much brighter creation- the perfect wedding dress. The unique bridal look included a voluminous long-sleeved wedding gown, with amazing 3D floral embellishments. The gown was decorated with a soft bow at the front and featured a long tulle veil.

The front row was packed with celebrities and influencers. The ultimate Chanel girl Kristen Stewart rocked her blonde buzz cut while wearing a very daring sequined jumpsuit. Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry also joined her, both flaunting the haircut of the season, and wearing perfect Chanel outfits. Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, Pharrell Williams and other A-listers were also there to follow Karl’s astonishing presentation.

Inspired by Coco Chanel’s favorite accessory, Karl brought back the boater hat. Every single look was complimented with boater hats, most of them made of tweed.

The hair and makeup were the highlights of the show. The makeup artist Tom Pecheux took care of the eye-catching looks of the models. He emphasized the eyes, by creating a very colorful, vivid look. He transformed models’ eyelids into rainbows with bold shades such as green, yellow, blue and red. The French-inspired hairstyles also attracted a lot of attention. Sam McKnight was the one who styled the models. He created a very interesting and delicate ponytail. The ponytail was twisted and looped and then placed in a hairnet, that was almost invisible.

At the end of the show, Karl was rewarded with the city’s highest honors, as a praise for his astonishing work and his achievements for the city of Paris. Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, honored him with the Médaille Grand Vermeil de la Ville, with a very powerful speech.

“I am a foreigner, and strangers see things through different eyes, with a detachment. Vive la France! And above all, Vive Paris!”- Karl said in his short speech.

Photo Courtesy: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv